Margot Robbie refused to wear a robe for 'The Wolf of Wall Street' full-frontal nude scene

Margot Robbie wasn't afraid to bare all for her first major movie.

The Oscar-nominated "Barbie" star, 34, revealed on the "Talking Pictures" podcast that she insisted on stripping down for a full-frontal nude scene in Martin Scorsese's 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street." According to Robbie, the director told her it would be OK if she covered up, but she refused.

"(Scorsese) said, 'Maybe you can be wearing a robe if you're not comfortable,'" she remembered. "And I was like, 'That is not what she would do in that scene. She would not put a robe on.' The whole point is she's going to come out completely naked. That's the card she's playing right now."

She went on to add that so much material was shot for the film, there was a feeling among the actors that "if you want to be in this movie, you've got to make yourself known on screen."

Robbie starred as Naomi Lapaglia, a woman Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) has an affair with and later marries, in the movie based on the former stockbroker's memoir. In one scene, Naomi seduces Jordan by walking into the room wearing nothing but stockings and shoes.

"The Wolf of Wall Street" is considered Robbie's breakthrough role after she previously starred on the Australian soap "Neighbours" and the ABC series "Pan Am." The movie received five Oscar nominations, including a best actor nod for DiCaprio.

Speaking on "Talking Pictures," the "I, Tonya" actress remembered feeling anxious about explaining to her family that she did a full-frontal nude scene.

"My bigger concerns weren't even, 'How did I come across as an actor,' (but), 'Oh, gosh, everyone's going to see this, and I hadn't really appreciated that until that point," she said.

In the years after "The Wolf of Wall Street," Robbie's roles included a cameo in "The Big Short," Jane in "The Legend of Tarzan," and Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad." In 2018, she earned her first best actress Oscar nomination for playing Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya."

Robbie was later nominated for two more Oscars: best supporting actress for "Bombshell" and best picture for "Barbie," which she produced in addition to starring in. She runs the production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which she founded with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

In addition to "Barbie," LuckyChap has produced Oscar-nominated movies like "Promising Young Woman" and "Saltburn," and the company's upcoming projects include movies based on the games Monopoly and The Sims.

