Margot Robbie shows off her blooming baby bump at Wimbledon's Centre Court

Margot Robbie was pictured at Wimbledon on Friday, marking her first public outing since reports she is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

The 34-year-old actress donned a chic polka dot dress as she was seen sitting alongside her British film producer husband, also 34, for day 12 of the tournament.

The pair headed to SW19 to watch Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz competing for a spot in the final.

Djokovic will face off against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, while Alcaraz is scheduled to take on Daniil Medvedev on Centre Court.

Robbie’s appearance at the event comes after sources confirmed to People that she’s pregnant after she was seen with what appeared to be a baby bump over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Suicide Squad star was photographed showing her midriff while carefully boarding a boat during a holiday in Lake Como with her other half.

The actress pictured walking hand in hand with her husband to her seat (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

In images obtained by MailOnline, she looked chic with her stomach on display in a white crop top.

Robbie and Ackerley met in 2013 while filming Suite Française, a World War II romantic drama in Belgium, where he was an assistant director and she starred as Celine.

Known for keeping their personal lives private, the couple did not announce their engagement and were married in a secret ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia in 2016.

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

However, Ackerley recently offered a rare comment about their relationship, having been asked how the star couple balance their work and home lives.

He told the Sunday Times in June: “[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]. It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

Previously, Robbie revealed that her relationship with "the best-looking guy in London" was unexpected.

Robbie seen in the crowd at Wimbledon (REUTERS)

She told Vogue in 2016: “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him.

“But I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’

“And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

(L to R) British Olympian Rebecca Adlington, Gethin Jones and Ellie Simmonds at the Lanson suite (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cha)

A year after meeting, they co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which has produced major films including Barbie, I, Tonya, and Birds of Prey, which Robbie has starred in.

Actors Hugh Grant, James Norton, Daniel Kaluuya and Damian Lewis were also in the royal box at Wimbledon on Friday.

They were joined by football star Luka Modrić and singer Dame Shirley Bassey.

VIPs including swimmers Rebecca Adlington and Ellie Simmonds, presenter Gethin Jones, and TV and radio personality Richie Anderson were hosted at Wimbledon’s Champagne Lanson suite on Friday.

Noel Fielding, Roman Kemp and novelist Elizabeth Day were pictured they stopped by the ‘Pimm’s on the Hill’ bar earlier today for a fresh serving of Pimm’s before heading into Centre Court.