Margot Robbie Wears Black Baby Doll Dress on Rare Outing After Welcoming First Child

On Thursday, Margot Robbie took a walk in Los Angeles, making a rare public appearance since the birth of her first child in October with husband Tom Ackerley. The Barbie star was wearing a black baby doll sundress with puffy, elbow-length sleeves. On her feet were a pair of black sandals, and she left her blonde hair down in soft waves. Other accessories included a pair of black sunglasses and a gold chain necklace.

In July, news broke that the actress and producer was expecting. A source told People at the time that the couple has “wanted to start a family for quite some time.”

The insider added, “Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted. They’ve been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out.”

In an interview with Sunday Style in 2016, Robbie shared that having children was definitely something she wanted some day.

“I want TONS of children. Well, maybe not too many,” she joked. “I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number. We'll see what happens; no time soon. I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later.”

Following the success of Barbie, Robbie told Deadline that she and her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, were going to take a pause.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Are you having a break?’” she began. “And I’m like, ‘You do know I’m a producer, right? We don’t get a break.’”

She added, “The producing is 24/7, but on the acting side, this is the longest I haven’t acted on a set, because we finished Barbie in October of 2022. So, it’s already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than COVID, that’s the first time that’s ever happened...I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while. Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’ I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away.”

You Might Also Like