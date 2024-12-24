Mariah Carey Breaks Her Own Record, Celebrates 'All I Want for Christmas' Historic Hot 100 Reign

On Monday, Dec. 23., 'Billboard' announced that Mariah Carey's iconic holiday track had broken yet another record

Mariah Carey isn't called the Queen of Christmas for nothing!

On Monday, Dec. 23., the singer, 55, reposted a photograph of herself that had been shared on Billboard’s Instagram after discovering that her festive hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" had topped their Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking 17th total week.

“This is amazing!!!! Will never ever ever ever ever take this for granted,” Carey captioned the post on her Instagram Stories. “Merry early Christmas!!!!”

Dennis Leopold/Mariah Carey instagram Mariah Carey celebrates Hot 100 reign

In her celebratory photo, the singer dons a figure-hugging red gown while surrounded by perfectly wrapped gifts under her Christmas trees.

Billboard also revealed in the caption of their post that Carey already occupied a spot in the chart of no.1 songs with another tune from the 1990s. The new record surpassed the 16-week run "One Sweet Day," with Boyz II Men had enjoyed at No.1 in 1995-96.

They also shared that "All I Want for Christmas is You" — which leads the Hot 100 for a third consecutive week this holiday season — also has the third-longest period of domination in the chart’s 66-year history.

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images Mariah Carey, pictured performing 'Oh Santa' in 2019

The record-breaking track debuted in 1994 on Carey's Merry Christmas album.

According to Billboard, it first appeared in the top 10 of their Hot 100s chart in December 2017 before cracking into the top five a year later. In 2019, it topped the charts during the holiday season for three weeks.

The song has remained popular since. It spent two weeks at the top in 2020, three weeks in 2021, four weeks at the top in 2022 and two weeks reigning supreme in 2023.

James Devaney/CBS via Getty Images Mariah Carey, pictured performing on CBS

The achievement comes after Carey wrapped up her star-studded Christmas Time tour on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Just days earlier it was revealed "All I Want for Christmas Is You" had become the first-ever holiday song to reach 2 billion streams on Spotify.

“This is beyond incredible. I’m honored to have ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ be the first holiday track on Spotify to reach 2 Billion Streams! I’m so grateful to all Spotify listeners around the world who’ve made the song part of their holiday tradition year after year," Carey told PEOPLE in a Dec. 13. statement.



