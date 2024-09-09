Mariah Carey breaks her silence following double family tragedy: 'It's been a rough couple of weeks'

Mariah Carey has opened up about her “rough couple of weeks” following the heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister.

Last month, the 55-year-old singer revealed that her mom, Patricia, and sibling, Alison, tragically passed away on the same day.

Now, for the first time since the devastating news, the five-time Grammy winner has expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans.

In an Instagram video, the Fantasy hitmaker can be seen rehearsing her 2005 hit It's Like That in preparation for her upcoming concerts in China and Brazil.

She concluded the clip with a message for her fans: "We'll see you soon, China."

In the caption, Carey wrote: “Back at work. It’s been a rough couple of weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much.

“I can’t wait to see my fans in China and Brazil. Love you!” followed by three heart emojis.

In August, the global superstar said in a statement to People magazine: “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend.

“Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed.

“I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

The singer pictured with her mother Patricia Hickey and daughter Monroe Cannon in 2015 (Penske Media via Getty Images)

The Times Union reported that Alison, who was largely estranged from Carey, died at 63 from complications with her organ function and that she had been in hospice care.

Patricia was a Juilliard-trained opera singer who Carey credits as an inspiration to her from a young age.

"I would sing little tunes around the house, to my mother's delight. And she always encouraged me," she wrote in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Patricia was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey, the singer's father.

The parents divorced when the Vision of Love singer was 3. Carey grew up in Suffolk County on Long Island and lived primarily with her mother after her parents' divorce.

Her father died of cancer in 2002 at age 72.

Alison Carey, sister of Mariah Carey (TikTok)

Carey detailed her complicated relationship with her mother and her sister in her memoir, in which she wrote that she and her mother often clashed, causing her to feel "so much pain and confusion," and accused her sister of putting her in unsafe situations as a child.

"Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white - it's been a whole rainbow of emotions," Carey wrote in the book. "Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's."

Carey maintained contact with her mother and even recorded a duet of "O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus" for the singer's second Christmas album in 2010.