Mariah Carey Declares 'It's Time' for Holiday Season in Addams Family-Themed Christmas Video

In keeping with tradition, the Queen of Christmas wasted no time in releasing her annual Instagram video

Mariah Carey/instagram Mariah Carey says 'It's Time' for Christmas in Addams Family-themed Instagram video

Mariah Carey is officially kicking off the countdown to Christmas!

Shortly after midnight on Friday, Nov. 1, the singer, 55 — known as the Queen of the festive holidays — shared her annual "It's Time" video on Instagram following Halloween, and this year, she channeled The Addams Family's Morticia Addams.

Dressed in a glittering black dress, a Kay Jewelers diamond necklace, dark makeup and a black wig, Carey danced with a man dressed as Gomez Addams, before pushing him off her, launching a knife at him (though she narrowly missed and hit the painting behind him instead) and smiling at the camera as a red holiday dress appeared and the countdown of dates began.

Carey's record-breaking holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" off her best-selling 1994 album Merry Christmas started playing, after she announced, "It's time!" while sat on a sledge in a red fur-lined dress surrounded by presents.

The musician's male costar then transformed into a dancing animated snowman, and the words "It's Time!" flashed up again on the screen above a castle, while Carey winked and blew a kiss at the camera.

"IT’S TIME!!!! ⏱️🎉🎄," Carey captioned the promotional clip.

Mariah Carey/instagram Mariah Carey

In last year's video, the date and time changed from Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. to Nov. 1 at 12:00 a.m. as a vault door swung open to reveal Carey frozen in a block of ice wearing a Mrs. Claus-style jumpsuit.

Halloween characters — including a pumpkin head and a person in a Scream mask — chipped away, before her "It's time!" high-pitched voice broke the ice.

The "Without You" singer has referenced the holiday countdown in a couple of clips already this year, as she appeared in a video with Kerry Washington earlier this week ahead of Election Day.

As Carey was about to launch into "All I Want for Christmas Is You," she was interrupted by the Scandal actress, who told her, "It's not your season yet, Mariah. It's voting season."

Carey then confirmed she'd registered to vote, as Washington said, "That's amazing, because it's my season before it's her season."

"It’s the season to cast your ballots! 🗳️❤️ #ItsVotingSeason #ItsAlmostTime," Carey captioned the post.

In October, the hitmaker appeared on a private jet in another Instagram clip, as a voice as the captain said they were "headed to the North Pole."

She then replied, "Not yet... sorry!" before adding to the camera, "They always rush me."

Carey has created an entire brand under the Christmas umbrella since releasing her first holiday album 30 years ago. Among other projects, she's since released the 2010 album Merry Christmas II You, two children's books, along with her annual Christmas concert.



This year, Carey is also working with Virgin Hotels to create “All I Want for Christmas”-themed bars across the country just in time for her iconic song’s 30th anniversary.