Mariah Carey Gets Literal Flowers from Her 2 Kids as 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Tops Charts

"I couldn't have dreamed of a better time or place to celebrate the news than on stage," said Carey on Instagram

Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas, and her kids couldn't be prouder!

After Carey's 1994 holiday tune, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," went back to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, her twins Monroe and Moroccan, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, made sure she felt the love by giving her a special surprise on stage.

According to a video posted by the songstress on Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the teenagers presented her with a large bouquet of flowers during her Raleigh, North Carolina, concert on Monday, Dec. 9.

Monroe and Moroccan appeared in front of the crowd of concertgoers after a man came on stage and said, "I don't mean to interrupt you, but I just want to let y'all know we're going to give her flowers tonight because we just found out 'All I Want for Christmas' is number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Make some noise for the queen of Christmas."

After being embraced, Carey told her fans, "Thank you. Wow! That was the perfect moment to find that out. It's from the Hot 100? Well, thank you, everybody who helped make that possible. Thank you so much."

She echoed the same sentiments in the caption of the post, writing: "Last night on stage in Raleigh, North Carolina, I found out that All I Want For Christmas Is You returned to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. I couldn't have dreamed of a better time or place to celebrate the news than on stage with my amazing fans, my kids and my #Christmastime tour family. I love you and am so grateful to you all ❤️❤️❤️ M."

Carey marked the 30th anniversary of Merry Christmas, the album "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is featured in, by releasing a special deluxe edition. She is also in the middle of her Christmas Time tour.

“I’ve been working day and night on this one," Carey told PEOPLE back in April about the tour. "I worked with some incredible people on this, like Miss Debbie Allen. I’ll be doing songs I’ve never done before, some duets."



