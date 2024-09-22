Mariah Carey and Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe Visit Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio: ‘What a Moment’

The singer performed in São Paulo on Sept. 20 and is set to appear at the 2024 Rock in Rio festival on Sept. 22

Mariah Carey/Instagram Mariah Carey and her twins Morrocan and Monroe

Mariah Carey is soaking up the sights with her kids in Rio de Janeiro!



On Saturday, Sept. 21, the singer-songwriter, 55, posted a photo of her and her 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan visiting the Christ the Redeemer statue during their stay in the Brazilian city.

“So grateful to finally visit Cristo Redentor while here in Rio with Roc and Roe!” Carey wrote in the caption on Instagram. “What a moment ❤️🇧🇷.”

Carey beamed in the photo as she stood in between Monroe and Morrocan as they posed underneath the famous cultural landmark.

The “Fantasy” singer sported a casual outfit of a loose-fitting vest and striped pants with a cropped leather jacke, while she accessorized the look with a Louis Vuttion cap and stud earrings and wore her hair in a ponytail.

Carey also posted a photo of her posing solo underneath the Christ the Redeemer statue with her arms outstretched as she stood at the bottom of a set of escalators.

Mariah Carey/Instagram Carey posing with her twins at the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janiero

Carey’s cultural outing with the twins in Rio comes after the trio saw another landmark together recently as they visited the Great Wall of China in Beijing. “At the Great Wall of China! Someone should’ve warned me about heels 👠,” Carey joked of the trip on X (formerly Twitter) on Sept. 14.



Carey shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Cannon, 43, recently shared how the singer is coping after losing her mother Patricia and sister Alison, weeks after their deaths on the same day in August.

“She’s doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances,” Cannon, who was married to Carey from 2008 to 2016, told The New York Post's Page Six. “But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love.”

Cannon explained that Carey is "having a great time with the kids," which has helped distract her in this difficult time. “That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her, so it’s outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do," he said.



Mariah Carey/Instagram The singer visited the historic landmark ahead of her performance at Rock in Rio

Ahead of her sightseeing trip with her twins, the legendary artist performed in concert in São Paulo on Sept. 20.

“Brazil, the wait was worth it!! Last night in São Paulo was one of my favorite concerts ever,” Carey wrote after the show on Instagram as she shared photos from the epic concert.

“Thank you so much for all the love ❤️. See you tomorrow in Rio!!! 🇧🇷🎉,” she added.

Carey is next set to perform at the 2024 Rock in Rio music festival on Sunday, Sept. 22.









