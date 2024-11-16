Mariah Carey holiday bars open across the US: Where to find them and what to expect

The night had just started and there was already a line to take photos with Mariah Carey.

Technically it was just a cutout, but even the PVC board version of the “Queen of Christmas” was enough to cause a stir among guests at Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bar at Virgin Hotels Nashville. Attendees squeezed into a red and gold photo station – where the singer’s image stood posing in front of a wreath adorned with pine cones – to capture the moment.

A neon sign above them read (what else?), “All I want for Christmas is you.”

The pop-up, created in partnership with Bucket Listers, transformed the hotel’s Funny Library Coffee Shop into a festive lounge befitting the musician-turned-Christmas icon. I stopped by the bar ahead of its Friday opening in Nashville and at Virgin Hotels in four other U.S. cities.

Guests can snap photos with a PVC version of Carey at the pop-up bar.

What is Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar like?

Walking into the bar felt like arriving at a holiday party at Carey’s house – or so I imagine. More elegant living room or library than decked-out coffee shop, the space boasted Christmas trees – both flocked and classic – in seemingly every corner, garland-lined archways and nutcracker statues surveying the scene.

Red gift bags labeled “M.C.” lined sleek wood shelving and projections of snowflakes danced on the ceiling. At one point, after snagging a spot on a plush sofa next to two faux reindeer, I admired the twinkling lights dangling over the windows that seemed to envelop the space in a warm glow. Not a bad place to hang out.

The space is decked out with festive decor.

In the span of a few minutes, I counted at least two Mariah Carey Christmas songs on the playlist, flanked by other cuts like “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” by Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande and Lizzo’s “Someday At Christmas.”

The bar did get crowded quickly during the preview event, but guests must purchase timed tickets which can help alleviate space issues.

The bar was brimming with Christmas trees.

What kind of drinks are served at Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar?

Most of the drink menu in Nashville featured Black Irish by Mariah Carey, the superstar’s brand of Irish cream (another partner in the pop-up).

I sampled the Make My Wish Come True Martini, an espresso martini made with the liqueur, along with Reyka Vodka, Kahlua, peppermint and a crushed candy cane rim. The cocktail was smooth and – surprisingly – not too sweet.

The Queen of Christmas Cocoa, made with hot cocoa, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Black Irish Irish Cream and whipped cream, had just enough heat to cut the chill of a fall or winter night without being overly rich. My boyfriend ordered the It’s Time!, named for Carey’s annual musical pronouncement that the holiday season is here. A different take on an espresso martini, the drink incorporated Patron Reposado tequila, Kahlua, cinnamon Demerara and, of course, Black Irish Irish Cream.

The It's Time! and Queen of Christmas Cocoa cocktails.

But if Irish Cream isn’t your thing, there were a few other winter cocktails to choose from, along with a food menu of snacks like cake pops and caviar with crème fraiche on house-made chips. Each pop-up location serves the same Black Irish cocktails, but other drink and food offerings vary.

In addition to drinks, the Nashville location featured a menu of small bites.

How much does Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar cost?

Tickets start at $20 for the Nashville, Chicago, Dallas and New Orleans locations, including a welcome drink and a 90-minute timeslot.

The Virgin Hotels New York City pop-up is a bit pricier, starting at $30. That location will also serve brunch on Saturdays and Sundays starting at $65, including a welcome cocktail and entree. The pop-ups run through Dec. 29 and visitors can find operating hours online.

Guests could write letters to Carey at a designated table.

While Carey, who kicked off her Christmas Time tour earlier this month, was not in attendance in Nashville, guests could still send her a message: Postcards and pens were provided, prompting attendees to “write a letter to the queen of Christmas herself and drop it in the mailbox,” according to table signage. Santa who?

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What a night at Virgin Hotels' Mariah Carey pop-up bar was like