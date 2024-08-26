Mariah Carey’s mother and sister die on the same day

Mariah Carey with her mother Patricia, top left, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 - WIREIMAGE

Mariah Carey has said her mother and sister died on the same day over the weekend.

The Grammy-winning singer, 55, told People magazine that her mother Patricia and her sister Alison respectively, died in a “tragic turn of events”.

It is not yet clear what caused their deaths.

She told the magazine in a statement: “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” Carey said in a statement to People magazine.

“Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed.

“I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Alison Carey, the star's sister - GLOBE PHOTOS

The Hero singer’s mother, who had Mariah, Alison and their brother Morgan with Alfred Roy Carey, was a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach.

The couple divorced when the singer was three years old.

She said in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey: “Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It’s never been only black-and-white — it’s been a whole rainbow of emotions.

“Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment,” continued Mariah in the book. “A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother’s.”

In her memoir she also said it was “emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact” with Alison or her brother.