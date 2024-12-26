Mariah Carey Performs 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' to Kick Off Christmas Day NFL Games on Netflix

Mariah Carey wasn't the only superstar to be featured during Netflix's NFL Gameday livestream

Christmas isn't complete without football or Mariah Carey.

To kick off Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday stream, the Queen of Christmas performed her 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" in a rooftop winter wonderland.

Carey, 55, rocked a red and gold outfit while singing the classic song surrounded by Christmas trees and presents in a miniature Christmas village in the pre-taped segment. Intertwined with her performance were clips of football fans dressed in festive attire singing along, plus epic moments featuring the teams playing that day.



The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1 p.m. game, winning 29-10, while the Baltimore Ravens took on the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m., beating them 31-2.

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS A MARIAH CAREY KICKOFF #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/YWXbntRnyn — Netflix (@netflix) December 25, 2024

Carey's festive pre-taped appearance ahead of the football game dropped days after she wrapped up her Christmas Time Tour.

The "Obsessed" singer performed throughout the U.S. kicking things off in California, making her final stop in Brooklyn on Dec. 17 at the Barclays Center.



Unfortunately, Carey had to cancel three of her performances after falling sick with the flu. She told PEOPLE exclusively following the tour that though she has no plans to discontinue the annual tradition, she may make some changes in the future.

"It’s probably something that I'll always do. I just need to schedule it a little bit differently because this year I'd gotten sick just from being out there too long," she said at the time.

Most recently, she was spotted in Aspen looking chic and spending time with Anderson .Paak.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Mariah Carey performs in New York City in December 2019

Carey wasn't the only performance during Netflix's first-ever Christmas Day NFL Gameday stream. Beyoncé took the field at Houston's NRG Stadium for a hometown performance during the Ravens-Texans halftime.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer pulled out all the stops in her epic Cowboy Carter performance which included country costumes, a marching band and a carriage. Shaboozey, Post Malone and Blue Ivy all made appearances during what fans deemed the "Beyoncé Bowl."

