Mariah Carey’s Unreconciled Sister, Alison, Spent Final Weeks in Hospice

Details have emerged of the circumstances surrounding the recent death of Mariah Carey’s sister on the same day the pair’s mother also passed away.

Carey told People on Monday that both her mother Patricia and sister Alison had died within just hours of one another over the weekend. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” the legendary singer said. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Dave Baker, a close friend of Alison’s, has now spoken with The Sun, saying the singer’s sister had been suffering from health troubles before she died, and had sought out hospice care in the last three weeks of her life. He added Alison “had a problem with [her] internal organs,” but did not go into further detail.

“Beneath a tough exterior Alison was a highly intelligent, warm, and sensitive person,” Baker went on. “I have known her for nine years and as her friend and in recent months her carer I will miss her greatly.”

In the past, the Carey sisters were known to have had an often very strained relationship. Back in 2020, the singer wrote in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, that it was “emotionally and physically safer for me not to have contact” with either Alison or their brother, Morgan.

In a subsequent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Mariah further described Morgan as “extremely violent,” and their sister as “troubled” and “traumatized.” This was accompanied by Winfrey reading a passage from the book, in which Mariah alleged Alison had “drugged me with valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns, and tried to sell me out to a pimp”—all when the singer was just 12 years old.

Carey’s allegations were met with outrage from her siblings, who swiftly filed lawsuits against her. Alison said she was “humiliated and embarrassed” by the claims, which she denied, while Morgan sued for defamation and causing “extreme mental anguish.”

The status of Alison’s action against the popstar is presently unknown, while Morgan’s case remains ongoing according to filings with the New York Supreme Court.

