Marianne Jean-Baptiste on daughter's evacuation amid LA fires: 'Anything that breathes, take it'

It may be awards season, but for Marianne Jean-Baptiste, family always takes center stage.

During a recent interview with USA TODAY, the Oscar-nominated actress shared a personal update after her daughter was forced to evacuate during the raging Los Angeles wildfires.

While appearing at the 90th New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday, Jean-Baptiste — who won best actress at the ceremony — expressed concern for her daughter, an LA resident.

"I'm very worried at the moment," Jean-Baptiste told The Associated Press on the NYFCC red carpet. "My daughter's at home and is sort of saying, 'What do I put in a bag? Just in case I have to go.' So, we're here, but we're kind of there at the same time."

On Thursday, the "Hard Truths" star told USA TODAY her daughter successfully evacuated the affected area. "She evacuated last night with our two dogs, but then she went back this morning, and the house was fine and everything was good," Jean-Baptiste said.

Firefighters on Thursday continued to battle multiple deadly wildfires that have erupted across Los Angeles since Tuesday, destroying or damaging an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 homes, businesses, vehicles and other structures.

At least six fires were active in LA County, scorching more than 40 square miles across the region, according to Cal Fire. The Palisades Fire in the coastal Pacific Palisades community and the Eaton Fire, located east in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, remained the largest blazes with 0% containment.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said it was too early to provide a death toll. He said almost 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, and another 200,000 face evacuation warnings.

While Jean-Baptiste's daughter offered to take some of the actress's belongings with her, she encouraged her daughter to focus on the essentials: "Just you and the dogs. Take your passport, take your meds, but that's it."

She added: "That's the only thing that's important to me. ... I always say, 'Anything that breathes, take it. Anything else, leave it.'"

Hollywood is also feeling the brunt of the fiery conditions. Stars such as Paris Hilton, James Woods, Cameron Mathison, Billy Crystal and Tina Knowles are among the famous faces who've been displaced by the wildfires.

"It's unimaginable, it really is," Jean-Baptiste said. "One of my friends lost her house — it's very sobering, all this stuff. You just go, 'Jesus, that's why you've got to enjoy life. You really do.'"

Contributing: Thao Nguyen, John Bacon and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY

