Maricopa County approves $2.3 million for affordable housing in Guadalupe
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the funds to enhance homeownership opportunities in the town of Guadalupe.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the funds to enhance homeownership opportunities in the town of Guadalupe.
Kevin Monahan was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman who was a passenger in a car that mistakenly drove up his driveway in rural New York last year.
Public indecency in France is punishable by one year in prison or a hefty fine
British financier Kingston died on Sunday, with a family statement calling his death a "great shock"
AFP via Getty Images Counterintelligence agents in Germany have sprung into action after one of Vladimir Putin’s top allies in the press published an audio recording on Friday that she claimed was a conversation between German generals plotting to blow up the Crimean Bridge.The 38-minute audio clip, first shared by RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, circulated simultaneously in Russia’s state-controlled media and among pro-Kremlin social media channels before prompting furious finger-pointin
"That is not in doubt anymore," said Neil Cavuto.
Sources explain that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are dealing with a private matter amid Hailey's dad asking for prayers.
The Republican senator from Utah didn't dance around this one.
CBS Detroit/YouTubePolice searching for a woman who had been missing since 2017 found her in Michigan this week after they heard screaming and crying coming from a motel room, authorities said Thursday.Michigan State Police announced that detectives received a tip Tuesday from a caller staying they’d been contacted by their missing stepdaughter saying she was being held against her will in a motel. The woman, who was reportedly in her 20s when she vanished almost seven years ago and is now in he
Scientists saw a male orca kill a juvenile great white shark within minutes last year. The hunting behavior could be a sign of a wider shift in the marine ecosystem.
Alaia Baldwin Aronow was charged with simple assault and simple battery by authorities in Georgia
While many treat the 2024 presidential race as if it's a contest between two normal politicians, here's a friendly reminder that it's not. At all.
"We did that to see who was talking," Goldberg said, nodding to Joy Behar at the Hot Topics table.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade involving Carolina. Anaheim received Toronto's third-round pick in 2025 in the deal announced Thursday night, while Carolina gets Toronto's sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The Ducks will pay 50% of Lyubushkin's remaining salary this season, while the Hurricanes will pay an additional percentage.
The late-night host also suggested another embarrassing way the former president could make bond on his courtroom fines.
Kate Middleton hasn't been seen in public since Christmas. In January, Kensington Palace announced that she underwent a "planned abdominal surgery."
The GOP congresswoman previously said that she had questions for the president's son about supposedly hiring prostitutes, but she didn't follow through.
Queen Camilla welcomed Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska into Buckingham Palace on Thursday, and in a video shared a formerly unseen photo of King Charles with holding a baby grandson
A new way to wear an all-black look.
The late-night host speaks out on Biden’s physical exam results.