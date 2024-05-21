Maricopa County approves $3.8 billion budget, lowers property tax rate
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a tentative budget on Monday that would lower the property tax rate for the fourth straight year.
NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial cleared the courtroom of reporters Monday and then threatened to remove the defense's witness from the trial altogether because of his behavior on the stand, which included making comments under his breath and rolling his eyes, a court transcript showed. Judge Juan M. Merchan told Robert Costello, a former federal prosecutor, that his conduct during testimony was contemptuous. Costello aggravated Merchan repeatedly in part by continuin
Ann, 67, and her husband moved to Portugal after scraping together enough money to pay their expenses in the US. Their quality of life is much better now.
Conservative attorney George Conway said Monday that former President Trump’s description of the security outside the Manhattan courthouse is an “amazing lie.” In remarks to reporters on Monday, Trump compared the scene outside the courthouse — where his hush money criminal trial is taking place — to Fort Knox. “Outside looks like it’s supposed to…
Minnesota's KSTP juxtaposed the former president's fresh denial to a reporter with what he actually said.
Barbara McQuade pinpointed what she thinks are errors from Todd Blanche in the former president's hush money trial.
"The Apprentice" starring Sebastian Stan premiered at Cannes on Monday with the shocking scene The post Trump Campaign Says It Will Sue Makers of ‘Pure Garbage’ Biopic That Shows Him Raping Ex-Wife Ivana appeared first on TheWrap.
NBC / SNLThe season 49 finale of Saturday Night Live opened with a message from James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump. Airing from “his new home, the barricades outside of a Manhattan courthouse,” Trump confessed to his supporters that he hasn’t been loving the past few weeks.“They say very mean things about me while I’m trying to sleep,” he complained, before insisting that he would love to testify in court himself. “I’m not afraid to testify at all. I’m just not going to, out of fear. You see, t
‘Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,’ Georgia Republican says
Ukraine missiles and drones hit the Novorossiysk where Russia's Black Sea fleet took refuge after repeated attacks on its Crimea base, reports said.
The former president wants a "contest of self-humiliation" in the race to become his pick for VP, said David Frum.
"It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream
Former President Trump suggested Saturday that he could be considered a three-term president if he clinches a win next November. Speaking to the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Saturday, Trump questioned whether he would be a two- or three-term president if he secures a win in the 2024 presidential election. “You know, FDR 16 years, almost…
The "Daily Show" correspondent also highlighted the "darker question" when it comes to Republicans and Russia.
DUBAI (Reuters) -A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said on X.
The United States on Monday said it had been unable, due largely to logistical reasons, to accept an Iranian request for assistance following a helicopter crash over the weekend that killed President Ebrahim Raisi, as Washington offered its condolences. The rare request from Iran, which views the United States and Israel as its main adversaries, was disclosed by the State Department at a news briefing.
Jurors are likely to feel slighted by Trump's sleepy demeanor, legal experts said, especially given the sheer magnitude of this trial.
It's called People's Exhibit 35 — and its "Holy @#&!" contents will clinch or crash Donald Trump's hush-money case. We walk you through it here.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country’s foreign minister were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in fog, leaving the Islamic Republic without two key leaders as extraordinary tensions grip the wider Middle East. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in the Shiite theocracy, quickly named a little-known vice president as caretaker and insisted the government was in control, but the deaths marked yet another blow to a country beset by pressures at home and abroad. Iran has offered no cause for the crash nor suggested sabotage brought down the helicopter, which fell in mountainous terrain in a sudden, intense fog.
Some European NATO members are considering putting their own troops in Ukraine and encouraging other allies to consider it too.
She says the Supreme Court faces an ethical crisis as conservative members flaunt partisanship The post MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Calls Out Justice Samuel Alito’s Hypocrisy for Flying Upside-Down US Flag | Video appeared first on TheWrap.