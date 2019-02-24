Is Marie Kondo the Breakout Red Carpet Star at the Oscars?

This year, the world fell in love with Marie Kondo, the professional Japanese organizer who de-clutters closets with her “spark joy” only philosophy. There’s a reason she’s now traveling the world and appearing on one TV special after another: she’s the human version of the happy emoji, promoting a baggage-free lifestyle that most of us aspire to. And what a coincidence, because tonight at the 91st annual Oscars, her red carpet look also sparked plenty of joy, too.

As a first time attendee of the awards ceremony, Kondo decided to commit to the traditional glitz and glamour that is often associated with the Oscars. But she did it in her own way (read: in a way that makes you smile). The Netflix star hit the step and repeat in a short-sleeved, floor-sweeping Jenny Packham gown that featured a draped V-neck silhouette and elegant sequin work that formed the shapes of tiny flower petals. The sugary pink color of her dress conjured a certain optimism—much like the work Kondo does for her clients on the daily.

