Marijuana and ecstasy found inside Buc-ee's plush toys during traffic stop in Texas

A Texas deputy found multiple drugs inside a stuffed animal during a recent traffic stop for an infraction.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Cody Williams executed a traffic stop on Interstate 10 on Wednesday, July 31. The driver, a 47-year-old man from San Antonio, gave the deputy permission to search his vehicle.

During the search, the deputy smelled marijuana emitting from the car and discovered several Buc-ee's plush toys in the back seat.

The logo for Buc-ee's, a popular chain of convenience stores, is a beaver with a red cap.

USA TODAY reached out to Sheriff Keith Korenek for comment.

Drugs were stuffed inside plush toys, deputies say

When Deputy Williams inspected the plush toys, he found that they were restitched with packages inside containing ecstasy and two pounds of marijuana.

At that point, the driver claimed "he was suffering from chest pain" and was transported to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities seized the drugs and issued a warrant.

Not the first stuffed animal bust

Earlier this year, six people were arrested after the feds accused them of putting fentanyl pills into stuffed animals and mailing them to different addresses in Minnesota. The drugs were originally purchased in Phoenix, Arizona.

During the investigation, according to Minneapolis TV station Fox 9, authorities discovered six packages with 30,000 grams of pills. The accused were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drugs found inside Buc-ee's stuffed animals during Texas traffic stop