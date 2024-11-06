Follow marijuana election results across Florida, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota

The legalization of marijuana was on the ballot in four states on Tuesday.

Florida, North Dakota and South Dakota each voted on measures to legalize recreational marijuana while Nebraska voters weighed in on both recreational and medical marijuana.

Here is the latest vote counts on each measure and what they would do.

Florida

Florida voters have apparently failed to pass Amendment 3.

Decision Desk HQ and the Associated Press called the race on Tuesday, with the measure several percentage points short of the 60% approval threshold.

Amendment 3 asked voters to consider a state constitutional amendment that would allow for the possession, purchase and use of marijuana for non-medical purposes by adults 21 and up.

The amendment would have also allowed medical marijuana treatment centers and other licensed state entities to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell and distribute marijuana products and accessories.

Nebraska

On the Nebraska ballot, Initiative Measures 437 and 438 pertain to the legalization of medical marijuana. (Recreational marijuana is illegal in the state.)

Initiative Measure 437 asked voters to consider a statute that would legalize the use, possession and acquisition of up to 5 ounces of cannabis for medical purposes, with a written recommendation from a health care provider.

Initiative Measure 438 asked voters to consider a statute that would legalize the possession, manufacture, distribution, delivery and dispensing of cannabis for medical purposes by registered private entities. The statute would also establish the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission to regulate the industry.

The USA TODAY Nebraska results page shows 72% of votes in favor of Measure 437 and 68% of votes in favor of Measure 438 with 61% of the results reported as of 12 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Cannabis, commonly known as marijuana, is displayed at the Great Smokey Cannabis Company's shop located on the Qualla Boundary, the homeland of the sovereign Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), in Cherokee, North Carolina, on November 2, 2024.

North Dakota

Initiated Measure 5 asked voters to decide if consumption and sale of marijuana should be permissible to adults over 21 and create a regulatory body for the drug.

Medical marijuana is already legal in the state.

The USA TODAY North Dakota results page showed that the "No" vote leads 52.5%%-47.5% with over 99% of the vote reported as of 12 a.m. Wednesday. The Associated Press called the race Tuesday, declaring that voters turned down the measure.

South Dakota

Initiated Measure 29 would allow the possession, growing, ingesting and distribution of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia by adults 21 and older.

The USA TODAY South Dakota results page showed the "No" vote in the lead 60%-39% with 44% of the vote counted as of 12 a.m. ET Wednesday.

