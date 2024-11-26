Marilyn Manson drops defamation lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood, will pay her legal fees

Marilyn Manson has dropped his defamation lawsuit against ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood following a two-year legal battle.

Lawyers for both Manson and Wood confirmed the news to USA TODAY on Tuesday. As part of their Nov. 19 settlement agreement, which was reviewed by USA TODAY, Manson will pay Wood more than $326,000 to reimburse her attorneys' fees.

In March 2022, Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — sued Wood and her "romantic partner" Illma Gore in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing them of spreading the "malicious falsehood" that "publicly cast" him as a "rapist and abuser." He also disputed their assertion that he'd "filmed the sexual assault of a minor" for a music video. Gore and Manson have since entered into a separate settlement agreement.

"After 4 years of fighting a battle where he was able to tell the truth, Brian is pleased to dismiss his still-pending claims and appeal in order to close the door on this chapter of his life," one of Manson's lawyers, Howard King, said in a statement.

"Last year, the court granted Wood's motion, ruling that Manson's claims lack merit and gutting his lawsuit. The court ordered Manson to reimburse Wood almost $327,000 in attorneys' fees earlier this year," Woods' lawyers, Michael Kump, Shawn Holley and Katherine Kleindienst said in a statement.

"Manson appealed the court's rulings. But this past spring, while his appeals were still pending, Manson reached out through his attorneys about settling his lawsuit. Manson initially offered to pay Wood a portion of her fees but demanded that the terms of the settlement be kept confidential and that Wood agree to make a 'mutually acceptable' public statement.

"Wood rejected his proposal, making clear that she would never agree to any kind of confidentiality, joint statement, or discount on the fee award. Manson ultimately relented, agreeing to drop his lawsuit against Wood for good and to pay her the full fee award."

In recent years, more than a dozen women including Wood and "Game of Thrones" actor Esmé Bianco have publicly accused Manson of sexual assault and abuse. Several of the lawsuits have been dismissed or settled.

In a two-part HBO documentary released in 2022, "Phoenix Rising," Wood alleged Manson raped her while filming a music video, hit her with a Nazi whip and made her drink his blood. She also said they branded each other's initials on their bodies and that she became pregnant in 2011 due to Manson insisting they not use condoms or birth control, but she opted to have an abortion.

Manson has denied all allegations of misconduct and abuse.

The two were in an on-again-off-again relationship for more than four years starting in 2006, when Wood was 18 and Manson was 37.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support to survivors and their loved ones in English and Spanish at: 800.656.HOPE (4673) and Hotline.RAINN.org and en Español RAINN.org/es.

