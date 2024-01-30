Marilyn Manson ordered to pay Evan Rachel Wood's legal fees over dismissed defamation claims
The shock rocker, real name Brian Warner, sued the Westworld actress in March 2022, claiming Wood defamed him and derailed his career when she publicly accused him of abusing her during their relationship in February 2021. The defamation and emotional distress claims were struck from his wide-ranging lawsuit last year, and Wood asked to be reimbursed the $388,000 (£306,000) in legal fees that she racked up defending herself against the now-dismissed allegations. On Monday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Teresa A...