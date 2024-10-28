Marilyn Monroe's ghost 'haunting Hollywood hotel'

The ghost of late screen legend Marilyn Monroe is said to be haunting a Hollywood hotel.

The 'Some Like It Hot' star - who died in 1962 aged 36 - is believed to have spent two years living at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles at the start of her career and now it's been claimed her spirit has returned to the building and has been sighted there many times over the years.

Singer Brocarde - who claims to have spotted Marilyn's ghost by the pool - said: "So many psychic mediums have told me that the Roosevelt Hotel is charged with paranormal energy.

"I’ve heard multiple reports of psychics seeing the apparition of Marilyn over the years, but I thought seeing her was unlikely, so I was quite bemused when I did. Nothing surprises me any more."

She went on to add: "I think realistically when you’re somewhere with as much Hollywood history as the Roosevelt you are more likely to encounter the spirit of a celebrity than a human. This was home to many huge stars, it’s reported that Marilyn lived in the hotel for two years and the hotel hosted the first ever Oscars ceremony, so many have seen her hanging around the Blossom Ballroom ...

"It’s a great place to go if you want to spot the ghosts of Hollywood royalty."

Brocarde claims to have encountered several celebrity ghosts over the years - including the spirit of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill onboard the Queen Mary ship, which has been turned into tourist attraction in Long Beach, California.

She said she encountered the ghost as she headed towards the bathroom, explaining: "I was over come by an intense sensation of fear, I opened the bathroom door, and it was filled with a thick mist, I felt like someone was following me, as when the door slammed behind me, it slammed twice, like someone followed me in.

"Then I saw the full apparition of a heavy set man, with a cigar, he looked exactly like Winston Churchill. I darted out the bathroom door like a flash of lighting, it was the quickest bathroom visit I’ve ever made ...

"It later occurred to me that the fog, or heavy mist, could’ve been cigar smoke. Later on that evening a member of staff told me that Winston Churchill’s ghost had been spotted on board a few times, I was told that one member of staff got so spooked that they quit on their first day and never returned to the ship."

She also claims to have seen the ghost of late Motorhead rocker Lemmy during a seance at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany, where his ashes were scattered following his death in 2015 at the age of 70.