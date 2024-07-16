MARINA Opens Up About Billie Eilish Being a Fan of Hers: 'It’s Flattering Especially When the Artist Is Amazing'

In an interview with 'Attitude,' the pop star also revealed her sixth studio album is due in 2025

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty MARINA in December 2018; Billie Eilish in January 2024

MARINA is very satisfied that she's found a fan in Billie Eilish.

In an interview with Attitude published Monday, July 15, the pop star, 38, reacted to the "Happier Than Ever" singer revealing she was a fan of MARINA.

“It’s flattering, especially when the artist is amazing – I’m a fan of Billie," the "Primadonna" artist said. "It feels like a nice cycle of life in music, when someone like Kylie [Minogue] has inspired me, and my music had inspired another generation of artists."



MARINA also confessed her admiration for Chappell Roan after the publication compared the duo.

“I love her," she said. "I can totally see why people draw comparisons. She’s very idiosyncratic and very much herself. When I first heard her record, I recognized how starved I’ve been for albums that have identity and cohesion. Bring back fun!"

In the conversation, MARINA also revealed new music isn't too far off.

“I am working on a new record, and I am loving it” the "How to Be a Heartbreaker" performer said. “It will definitely be out next year.”

MARINA, who is releasing her debut book of poetry Eat the World on Oct. 29, also opened up about whether it has been influencing the record.

“Not really. It exists on its own thing," she said. "I can’t focus on more than one project at a time. It’s very difficult for me. I like committing fully, then moving on to the next thing. I’ll be doing some fun promo around it; lots of podcasts. There’s lots to talk about.”

Jo Hale/Redferns MARINA performs in London on July 13, 2024

In April, MARINA announced the forthcoming book Eat the World on Instagram.

"Very excited for you all to hold this in your hands," she captioned the post, alongside the book cover. "Writing this book over the course of a year was a magical, playfully dark process that freed me in ways I couldn’t have anticipated."

MARINA continued: "I am *of course* slightly terrified at putting the contents of my brain and life out there. But I’m equally excited for it to be out in the world. This book is precious to me."

