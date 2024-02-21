Marine Le Pen has not ‘learnt lessons’ of Brexit, claims Michel Barnier

Marine Le Pen's National Rally party is expected to win in the European Parliament elections - Michel Euler/AP

Marine Le Pen has not learnt the “lessons” of Brexit, Michel Barnier claimed as he urged Europeans not to make the same mistakes as the British.

The former Brexit negotiator was speaking before European Parliament elections in June, which are predicted to bring record results for anti-EU parties.

Ms Le Pen’s National Rally is expected to win in Mr Barnier’s native France. Geert Wilders, who wants a “Nexit” referendum, is also expected to repeat his victory in November’s Dutch general election.

“They’ve not learnt the lessons of Brexit,” Mr Barnier said of Ms Le Pen and other eurosceptic leaders including Georgia Meloni, Italy’s prime minister, and her coalition partner Matteo Salvini.

Mr Barnier said Brexit had made trade with Europe, and economic growth, more difficult.

“The difficulties the UK is facing aren’t all Brexit-related, but Brexit’s made them worse,” the former French presidential candidate said.

Brexiteers accused the EU of wanting to make an example of Britain during the tough Brexit negotiations, which lasted from 2017 to the end of 2020.

Ms Le Pen’s National Rally quietly shelved calls for a “Frexit” referendum as the UK endured talks Boris Johnson compared to “punishment beatings”.

“She’s not reneged on her views,” Mr Barnier said of Ms Le Pen who initially celebrated the 2016 Brexit referendum result as an escape from “servitude”.

Mr Barnier, who has always denied wanting to punish Britain, said hard-Right politicians were still plotting to quit the EU, despite their claims of wanting reforms instead.

“Deep inside, they have not changed views, and they yearn to turn the EU into some mere international trade union,” the centre-Right politician told the EurActiv website.

He added: “I’d recommend not trusting them when they say they no longer want to leave the EU.”

Mr Wilders called for a Nexit referendum on EU membership in his manifesto but has struggled to form a coalition government after his shock landslide victory last year.

As well as in France and the Netherlands, eurosceptic parties are predicted to win in Italy, Hungary, Austria, Poland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia in June.

Polls predict anti-EU parties will come second or third in another nine EU countries, raising the prospect of a new eurosceptic bloc wielding unprecedented influence in Brussels.