Marine search and rescue training happening in Prince Rupert harbour

A marine search and rescue exercise will be carried out by a number of groups on Saturday, March 2 in the Prince Rupert harbour.

The Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) said the exercise will go from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the public asked to keep a safe distance from the safety practice, which will begin from the Cow Bay breakwater.

Residents may notice smoke coming from the harbour, as the PRPA said the training exercise will include a non-toxic smoke generator.

The search and rescue training will be comprised of the Canadian Coast Guard, Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, the Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue and the PRPA.

Seth Forward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View