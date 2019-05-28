Marine Serre, Yoon, MadeMe, and Koché Put Their Spin on Soccer in Advance of the Women’s World Cup

When members of the U.S. Women’s National Team step out on the pitch in June for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, they’ll do so in Nike’s first-ever women’s exclusive jerseys made from recycled materials. When the fans crowd into the stadiums around France, they might be in the latest jersey dress from Koché, a full bodysuit from Marine Serre, a lucky No. 11 jacket from Ambush’s Yoon, or a jersey featuring the winged goddess of victory, Nike, by MadeMe. This is thanks to Nike, the brand, which is unveiling four collaborations designed by women timed to the soccer World Cup. Some of the female designers are first-time partners for Nike, such as Koché and Marine Serre, while others are back for repeat successes, like MadeMe’s Erin Magee and Ambush’s Yoon. Altogether, the four designers represent a swath of up-and-coming talent that spans three countries and two continents. As such, the four designers are in disagreement about whom to root for in the World Cup, but as Marine Serre says wisely: “Que le meilleur gagne!”

For Serre, a first-time activewear designer who grew up training as a tennis player, there is a natural parallel between the rigors of sport and the creative Olympics of fashion design. “There is a certain discipline in sport, of repetition and repetition until you have a certain perfection, that is very similar to fashion design,” she tells Vogue. “When I started fashion design full-time, I refocused the same energy that I [put] into countless hours of tennis training each week into creating the best products I could. Sport, and the culture around it, is still really important to me. You can see the references in all of my garments and in the Nike collaboration even more, of course, as they are sport items.” For her two-piece collab, Serre has designed a version of Nike’s revolutionary FlyKnit bra and a half-moon bodysuit that corresponds to a neon-green women’s jersey.

Yoon, who’s on her second much-buzzed-about project with Nike, chose to pay tribute to Japan in her pieces, drawing on traditional Japanese silhouettes for her sport jacket, one of the few unisex pieces in this drop. “I wanted to take something from where I’m at, in Japan, so I created a hybrid football jersey out of a happi coat, a traditional Japanese festival coat. The result is a unisex piece for everyone who will be watching the World Cup this summer,” she says. She’s also created a sports bra with No. 11 emblazoned on the front, signifying two figures standing together in unity.

Longtime fan of sport Christelle Kocher continues the patchwork jersey motif from her ready-to-wear Koché collections with this Nike collab. “Women should not have to choose between sport, function, and fashion,” she says. “I like the idea of creating pieces which give confidence to women. Sport and fashion can empower women. A woman wearing an elevated jersey can definitely feel sexy and comfortable at the same time.” And cool: These hybridized jerseys have already become a mainstay of chic women in France. Kocher, too, has put her spin on Nike’s FlyKnit bra.

The boldest statement—and it’s not just because we’re rooting for the American team this summer!—comes from Magee, a former center back soccer player herself. Her pieces, a sports bra and a women’s jersey, feature the Greek goddess of victory in a red, white, and blue palette. “My intention has always been to make this as undoubtedly about the celebration of a strong female as I could,” she explains. “This isn’t subtle, it’s in your face, because that’s how women should be about their strength and achievements.”

The eight collaborative items will go on sale throughout the month of the Women’s World Cup, from June 7 through July 7, allowing for fans to diversify their game-day attire with some fashionable collabs. Look for the them in the stands of the Stade de France or the pitches and parties of Brooklyn.

