Marine Surprises Family with Holiday Homecoming After Not Seeing Them in Nearly 3 Years (Exclusive)

A United States Marine recently reunited with his family after not seeing them in nearly three years.

Sergeant Jamar Rowden, who is based at Camp Mujuk in South Korea, surprised his family in South Carolina on Friday, Dec. 20, thanks to the American Red Cross and United Airlines, which partnered together to bring him home — and PEOPLE has a first look at the heartwarming moment.

The reunion took place at High Hills Elementary School in Sumter, where his mom, Lindsey Breeden, works as a fifth-grade teacher and his sister, Hannah Breeden, works as a school custodian while attending college.

Little did Jamar know, the date he returned home had extra special significance: it marked his parents' 20th wedding anniversary. “This was the biggest surprise,” said his dad, Staff Sergeant Edward Breeden.

Jamar said he was “extremely grateful” that the Red Cross and United Airlines stepped in to help make the reunion happen.

“I'm excited,” he remarked. “This has been a long time coming."

"These are things you see happen on TV that you don't expect are going to happen to you," added his mom, Lindsey Breedman.

American Red Cross Sgt. Jamar Rowden (second from left) receives the message from his command team at Camp Mujuk in South Korea that he will be returning home to reunite with his family for the holidays.

Making things even more meaningful, the happy reunion took place the month before Jamar’s father retires from the Army after 22 years of service.

Although Jamar won’t be able to attend his father’s retirement ceremony, he said he was thankful to see his dad before he retires — and for that matter, his dad was just as happy.

“This is about the best Christmas present that we can give our family this time of year,” Edward told the Red Cross. “It's always kind of rough not having the family together. So this being the first time in a long time that we'll actually have everyone together is outstanding.”

The visit also marked the first time Jamar has seen his sister since she graduated high school. As for his younger brother? Well, he "was in middle school” the last time they saw each other in person, according to Jamar.

“It's tough, you get used to FaceTiming and texting a lot,” Jamar explained. “It's harder in the beginning, but you get used to it throughout the years.”

"I've missed him a lot," added his sister Hannah.

Nick Gibson/American Red Cross Sgt. Rowden with mom Lindsey (R) and sister Hannah (L)

Asked if anybody in the family had an inkling that something was up before the big reveal, the answer was no.

"I knew nothing absolutely they kept it completely under wraps," said his mom who shared that it was just a regular workday for her and her daughter.

However, Lindsey said that she had fussed at her son earlier because he usually texts her in the morning, but she "hadn't heard from him in a couple of days." When she sent her a message, he was actually already on the plane home, but had to pretend he was about to have dinner overseas.

Nick Gibson/American Red Cross Sgt. Rowden hugging mom Lindsey

Although Jamar won't be home for that long, the family is savoring every moment of their time together.

As Edward noted, “it's not so much those events that you miss,” but rather learning to “appreciate those moments when you are together and make those specials.”

“You may not be there for a specific day a specific holiday,” he added. “So when you do get that time together you make it as special as you can.”



"It feels good," Jamar continued. "It's perfect."



Read the original article on People