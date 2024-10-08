Mariners open training camp

Latest Stories
Ex-con turned now ex-Texas Rangers pitcher blew the second chance his right arm created
The former Texas Rangers pitcher did hard time for a DUI, and he’s likely going back to jail for yet another one.
- USA TODAY Sports
Padres-Dodgers playoff game spirals into delay as Jurickson Profar target of fan vitriol
NLDS Game 2 heats up as fans throw objects at Padres from Dodger Stadium outfield, delaying the game. Here's what you need to know:
- People
Bill Belichick's Girlfriend, 24, Shares Photos from Their Summer — Including Him in a Taylor Swift Sweatshirt!
The longtime NFL coach started dating the 24-year-old former cheerleader after splitting from Linda Holliday
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Makes Big Statement On Waived Defender
Stan Bowman wants to see more from one of the newest Edmonton Oilers defensemen.
- USA TODAY Sports
How many points did Zach Edey score tonight? Grizzlies-Mavericks preseason box score
How did Zach Edey do in his first preseason game? Check out his stats from the Grizzlies-Mavericks contest.
- Elle
Taylor Swift Steps Out in a Flirty Plaid Corset and Miniskirt for Travis Kelce’s Saints Game
Taylor Swift is back to cheer Travis Kelce on during his first Kansas City Chiefs football game since his birthday on October 5. See what she wore
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Former Ottawa Senator Forward (And Emergency Backup Goalie) Announces His Retirement
The four-time 20 goal scorer will probably best be remembered in Ottawa for the night he suited up, ready to play in goal for the Senators.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Announce Interesting Opening Night Roster
The Boston Bruins have announced their opening night roster.
- Yahoo Sports
Week 6 waiver wire pickups + Panic Meter: Bijan Robinson, Bills, Breece Hall and more | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast
Week 5 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Breece Hall, Buffalo Bills, Bijan Robinson and many more.
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators Latest Roster Moves Prioritize Team Toughness
In their final cuts, the Senators shed some secondary skill players for a couple of bigger forwards who won't be shoved around.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens' Practice Reveals Roster For Regular Season
The Montreal Canadiens were back in Brossard this morning to practice in readiness of their season opener and some cuts were made.
- USA TODAY Sports
Early Week 6 fantasy football rankings: 30 risers and fallers
Week 6 expert fantasy football rankings for PPR, half-PPR, and standard leagues to help with waiver wire claims and roster decisions.
- The Canadian Press
Jets owner says firing of Saleh will bring 'new energy' to one of franchise's 'most talented teams'
Woody Johnson sensed his struggling New York Jets needed a change — and now.
- The Canadian Press
Rookie Bo Nix stands up to Sean Payton and stakes his claim as the leader of the red-hot Broncos
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bo Nix did something Russell Wilson never did last year, hollering back at Sean Payton as he erupted over his quarterback going off-script.
- The Canadian Press
Maple Leafs sign former Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty to one-year deal
TORONTO — Max Pacioretty has a new home.
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: 16 players to start or sit in Week 6
With Week 5 behind us, here are 16 players to consider starting or sitting in your upcoming matchup.
- Kansas City Star
Five things that stood out about Chiefs’ win vs. Saints on Monday Night Football
A pretty good sports night for KC, huh?
- The Hockey News
NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Player Pickups Oct. 8 - Focusing On Faulk
Training camp is over, the real games are about to begin. Keep on eye on some overlooked defensemen in fantasy, starting with the Blues' Justin Faulk and the Panthers' Adam Boqvist.
- The Canadian Press
Frances Tiafoe yells a string of curses at a Shanghai Masters chair umpire after a loss
SHANGHAI (AP) — U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe cursed repeatedly at a chair umpire after losing a match at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.
- USA TODAY Sports
'I have receipts': Breanna Stewart emotional after Liberty get revenge over Aces
Breanna Stewart was emotional following the New York Liberty's WNBA playoff series win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.