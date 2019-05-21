Mariners place infielders Gordon and Healy on IL

The Seattle Mariners placed second baseman Dee Gordon and third baseman Ryon Healy on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Gordon, 31, sustained a contusion on his right wrist when he was struck by a pitch on May 9 against the New York Yankees. After sitting out three games, he is just 3-for-22 (.136) since returning to the field on May 13. He is batting .281 with three homers, 19 RBIs and 12 steals.

Healy, 27, left Monday night's game at Texas in the sixth inning with lower back inflammation. He is batting .237 with 16 doubles, seven homers and 26 RBIs in 47 games.

The Mariners announced four other transactions, including the promotion of left-hander Tommy Milone from Triple-A Tacoma to start Tuesday night's game against the Rangers.

Milone is 46-37 over parts of eight major league seasons with five teams. He was 1-1 with a 5.81 ERA in five games (four starts) with the Washington Nationals in 2018.

Rookie infielder Dylan Moore was reinstated from the injured list. He batted .229 with two homers and five RBIs in 28 games before going on the IL on May 10 with a bruised right wrist.

Infielder Shed Long was recalled from Tacoma, while right-hander Parker Markel was optioned to Tacoma after giving up seven runs (six earned) in 3 2/3 innings of relief. Long was hitless in nine at-bats in a previous stint with Seattle.

