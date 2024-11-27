Mario Lopez Poses with All 3 Kids at “Moana 2 ”Premiere: See His Sons’ Matching Looks

Lopez shares daughter Gia, 14, and sons Dominic, 11, and Santino, 5, with wife Courtney

Jesse Grant/Getty Dominic Lopez, Gia Francesca Lopez, Mario Lopez, Santino Lopez and Courtney Lopez in Hollywood, California on November 25, 2024.

Mario Lopez was joined by a few adorable audience members for the Moana 2 premiere.

On Monday, Nov. 25, the Access Hollywood host, 51, was joined by his wife Courtney and their three kids – daughter Gia, 14, and sons Dominic, 11, and Santino, 5 – for the Disney film premiere.

Dominic and Santino matched in adorable brown polo shirts and blue jeans, while Gia sported a baby blue maxi-length dress. Mario opted for a similar coordinating look to his sons and wore a dark navy blue polo with blue jeans.

Meanwhile, Courtney, 42, wore a denim two-piece set with an oversized blazer and wide-leg trousers, which she paired with a cropped white lace top.

Jesse Grant/Getty Dominic Lopez, Gia Francesca Lopez, Mario Lopez, Santino Lopez and Courtney Lopez in Hollywood, California on November 25, 2024.

Mario also shared a photo of the family on his Instagram profile. “Aloha from the Lopez Family at the premiere of Moana 2,” he sweetly captioned the post.

Courtney shared a sweet snapshot of the family at the premiere, showing Mario and their children posing with a real-life Moana, while Courtney smiles directly at the camera.

“Family date night! Gia approved this photo but clearly didn’t care where I was looking😂🥴,” she joked in the Instagram caption.

The Lopez family’s recent appearance follows their support of Mario on Thursday, Oct. 10, when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Before unveiling his star, the Saved by the Bell alum addressed his family in a speech.

"Today, I happen to be turning 51 years old and I’m still blessed to be doing what I love the most. Only now, what I love most is being a dad," he said.

"As great an honor as it is to submit my family name here, what I’m most proud of is that my kids are here to see this — so they know that if they don’t just spend their time but use their time, they can achieve anything they want in their lives."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Gia Lopez, Dominic Lopez, Mario Lopez, Santino Lopez, Courtney Lopez at the ceremony honoring Mario Lopez with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

His parents also attended the ceremony. Mario previously credited his immigrant parents with the "strong work ethic mentality" that he is imparting to his children.

"I want to teach them to never forget where they came from and to always try to be better," he told Yahoo Life in 2022.