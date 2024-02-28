Mario Morrow discusses Michigan's 2024 Primary results, predictions for the general election
Mario Morrow joined the WXYZ Morning Team to discuss Michigan's 2024 Primary results and offered predictions for the general election.
Mario Morrow joined the WXYZ Morning Team to discuss Michigan's 2024 Primary results and offered predictions for the general election.
If conservatives think shiny sneakers will sway Black Americans to vote for Trump, it shows you how out of touch they are with the community.
NASCAR legend Richard Petty’s family released a statement Saturday saying the King did not endorse Christian Castelli’s bid for Congress.
Democratic strategist James Carville said people who are donating money to the Republican National Committee (RNC) and former President Trump are “begging to be stolen from,” as Trump attempts to make his daughter-in-law the committee’s co-chair. “These people want to be stolen from,” Carville told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. “The people that give Trump money or…
The bipartisan Indiana Election Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to remove one of two Republican U.S. Senate candidates from the primary ballot, and the state Supreme Court rejected his legal challenge to the law barring his candidacy. The decision to remove John Rust from the ballot leaves U.S. Rep. Jim Banks as the only GOP candidate for the seat. Rust had sued state officials over Indiana's law requiring that candidates must have voted in their party's past two primaries or received the approval of a county party chair in order to appear on the primary ballot.
Trump wins easily in SC. But did he get twice as many a candidate ever received?
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) warned Tuesday that her colleague Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Mich.) anger at President Biden over his administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war could backfire if it helps elect former President Trump, who she said could be far worse for Palestinians. Dingell said it is important to listen to the Muslim and Arab…
A historical book about U.S. first ladies claims that while Melania was always publicly supportive of her husband during his presidency, the two often disagreed behind the scenes
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers see a major opportunity this week to use his criminal document mishandling case in Florida to create an impasse on his calendar for the two federal judges overseeing his major criminal cases.
Hostin and her co-hosts were discussing Trump's recent appearance at the Black Conservative Federation Gala on Friday
Of course, he went there. But African Americans aren’t buying his indecent comparison — and they aren’t buying his mug shot T-shirts, either. From Toriano Porter:
"That happened during Stalin's time, all the way through today," said Jack Barsky, a former sleeper agent for the KGB in the 1970s and 1980s.
Prince Harry has been issued a stark warning about the future of his residency in the US by former president Donald Trump. Trump has said Prince Harry will be “on his own” if he is re-elected as president for a second term this year.
A member of the Republican National Committee (RNC) said it would be “totally misleading” for the committee to spend campaign funds on any candidate’s legal fees, including former President Trump. Henry Barbour, an RNC member from Mississippi, floated two draft resolutions over the weekend that would prevent the committee from paying Trump’s legal fees and ensure it…
Ever the snake oil salesman, Trump will pander to whatever crowd is in front of him. | Opinion
Civilian and emergency service vehicles are experiencing frequent GPS issues in regions close to Russia.
Roman Abramovich was reportedly involved in negotiations for a prisoner exchange that would have freed Alexey Navalny before his death.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has appealed his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment, challenging a judge’s finding that Trump lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency. The former president’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Monday asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 verdict in Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit. Trump’s lawyers wrote in court papers that they're asking the a
Trump's victory speech for the South Carolina primaries had some notable omissions The post Stephen Colbert Busts Out His ‘Cruel But Accurate’ Eric Trump Impression After Trump Fails to Thank Son | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
As the inevitability that Trump will garner the GOP presidential nomination sinks in, Republicans opposing him face a daunting future.
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin, pledged on Monday to help Latin American countries counter what he described as U.S. attempts to interfere in their internal affairs. He made his comments in Nicaragua, led by former Marxist guerrilla Daniel Ortega, after meeting Cuba's former leader Raul Castro in Havana. Russia's TASS state news agency quoted Patrushev as saying that Latin American countries were well aware of attempts by the United States to resort to economic and political pressure against those whose policies did not suit Washington.