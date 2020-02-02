Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is a Master Class in Minigames

It's been more than a decade since the legendary dueling gaming mascots Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog buried the hatchet to compete together at the Olympics. Playing off the rivalry between both companies that was birthed during the console war of the ‘90s, the Mario & Sonic at the Olympics series has given the Italian plumber and "fastest thing alive" an outlet to work out their beef.
As such, the series has had quite some time to fine-tune its massive selection of minigames over the years. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is an amalgam of some of the series' best over the years, tied together with an exciting storyline that'll have no trouble courting fans of either iconic character or the rest of their "family."
This particular installment features 34 unique events, all spun up as minigames for players to complete, including 10 bonus games and a complete story mode to unravel. Mario, Sonic, Eggman, and Bowser find themselves pulled into a classic gaming console and forced to compete in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. It's a fantastic gimmick, and the first story mode for the series, giving the characters a reason to transform into their "classic" sprites that will no doubt put a smile on any gaming enthusiast's face. While in 1964, the crew has to collect medals in an effort to be transported back to the present.
It's a massive portion of the game for single-player adventure, as it deftly weaves the minigames into a story instead of presenting them one by one (though you can do that too, via quick play modes, if you'd like.) Throughout a series of iconic Tokyo locations such as Shibuya Crossing or Tokyo Tower, you can compete in boxing matches, swimming events, and badminton. There's even soccer and the 100-meter dash to keep things interesting. While the minigames themselves are simple to pick up and understand, there's a satisfying challenge to them that makes it hard to put the game down.
Of particular interest are the "Tokyo 1964" events, which take some of the already-established events and give them 8-bit and 16-bit makeovers, from their aesthetic down to the way they play. They're well-thought out homages to the NES and SNES classics of yesteryear with lo-fi visuals and toned-down gameplay.
The smorgasbord of events can be enjoyed with or without the Switch's motion control options, which makes the game a boon for players with disabilities, as you can play with any controller. While most of these games are meant to be played alone, the Dream Event offering is a bit different. These three optional outings are meatier excursions than the other mini events, and allow up to four players to play together. There's a kite-shooting challenge around a castle, a multiplayer brawler, and a hoverboard race that feels, by far, the most polished of the set.
When the story mode is complete, or you have friends over and don't want to push through the text-heavy adventure while waiting for new events to spring up, you can opt for the quick play or online modes, both of which let you choose the events you want to play so you can cycle through them and enjoy them at your leisure.
Unfortunately, once you've exhausted the story mode and have gone through quick play and online with friends, there isn't much left to do after that. Your enjoyment will hinge on how many times you want to play the same minigames over and over, which don't change over time. With that said, at the very least they're well-made, exciting, and there's a wide variety of them to choose from before boredom ever does set in.
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is an exciting addition to any gamer's library, especially given that it's culturally relevant (with the Olympics coming up, after all), rife with familiar characters and concepts, and made exceptionally well for what ultimately boils down to a collection of themed minigames. It sets itself apart as one of the best of the series — and one of the best team-ups when it comes to bringing together some of the most beloved video game characters of all time.
