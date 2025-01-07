Marisa Abela, Mikey Madison & Jharrel Jerome Among BAFTA Rising Star Award Nominees

The 2025 nominees for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award have been revealed and the list includes actors Marisa Abela, Mikey Madison, and Jharrel Jerome.

The full list of five nominees this year are: Marisa Abela (Back To Black), Mikey Madison (Anora), Jharrel Jerome (Unstoppable), David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus), and Nabhaan Rizwan (In Camera).

The nominees were announced today during a press conference at The Savoy Hotel in London. The press conference was hosted by film critic Ali Plumb.

Now in its 20th year, the Rising Star award is the only BAFTA voted for by the British public. The voting window is now open. The final round of voting to determine BAFTA winners takes place between January 19 and February 13. The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony takes place on February 18. Last year’s BAFTA Rising Star prize was How To Have Sex star Mia McKenna-Bruce. Previous winners include Lashana Lynch, Kristen Stewart, and Letitia Wright.

The BAFTA longlists were published last week. Leading the pack are Jacques Audiard’s rollicking crime drama Emilia Perez and Edward Berger’s craft papal thriller Conclave. Emilia Perez has landed on the most longlists with 15 nods. This haul includes Best Film, Best Director, Adapted Screenplay, Film Not In The English Language, and leading actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña are longlisted in supporting alongside Adriana Paz. The haul of 15 longlist mentions equals the previous record first set by Edward Berger’s war feature All Quiet on the Western Front and matched last year by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Conclave nabbed 14 appearances on the longlists. This haul includes Best Film, Supporting Actress for Isabella Rossellini, Supporting Actor for Stanley Tucci, and Leading Actor for Ralph Fiennes. Emilia Perez and Conclave are trailed by Mubi’s summer breakout The Substance, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, and the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which appear on 11 longlists. Wicked and Dune: Part Two both feature on 10 longlists.

