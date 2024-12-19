Marisa Paredes, go-to Pedro Almodóvar actress who played an LSD-taking nun in his shocker Dark Habits

Marisa Paredes with Cecilia Roth (right) in Almodóvar’s All About My Mother (1999), in which she played the lesbian actress who kickstarts the plot - alamy

​Marisa Paredes, who has died from heart failure aged 78, was a graceful yet game Spanish actress who found international fame as a stalwart of Pedro Almodóvar, earning plaudits for her lead role in The Flower of My Secret (1995) and essaying headstrong women in several of the director’s other titles.

Marisa Paredes had been acting on stage and screen for two decades when the punky newcomer Almodóvar cast her as Sister Estiércol, one of a convent of wayward nuns sheltering a fugitive nightclub singer in Dark Habits (1983). It was the director’s third feature and the kind of knowing provocation by which cash-strapped young filmmakers often announce themselves.

As the murderer and LSD devotee Sister Estiércol in Dark Habits - Alamy

Sister Estiércol (or “Sister Manure”, as translated) was both a murderer and LSD devotee; still, as reframed by a wimple, Marisa Paredes’s lofty beauty almost dignified the more lurid narrative developments. Only almost, though: Dark Habits wound up premiering out of competition at Venice after the festival’s organising committee decried it as blasphemous.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Almodóvar moved in from the post-Franco fringes of Spanish cinema to become a pillar of the international arthouse circuit, he found less abrasive means of showcasing her virtuosity. The most memorable scene in his latter-day screwball High Heels (1991) found Marisa Paredes, as firebrand chanteuse Becky del Páramo, passionately lip-synching to the Mexican torch song Piensa en Mi.

As the nightclub chanteuse in High Heels (1991) - Alamy

The Flower of My Secret, meanwhile, felt like the first shoots of a new, mature Almodóvar. Loosely inspired by Dorothy Parker’s story “The Lovely Leave”, it too was capable of irreverent wit, but its narrative – charting the struggles of a mass-market romance novelist approaching middle age – was presented with abundant sincerity. Marisa Paredes’s heartfelt star turn earnt her a Goya nomination for Best Actress.

Almodóvar returned to her, albeit thereafter in supporting roles. She was the lesbian actress who kickstarts the plot of the much-laurelled All About My Mother (1999) and cameoed in the scarcely less feted Talk to Her (2002), before assuming a Mrs Danvers-like froideur as mad scientist Antonio Banderas’s black-clad PA in The Skin I Live In (2011). Each time, Almodóvar recalled, “Marisa placed absolute trust in me and gave me everything.”

With Almodóvar filming The Flower of My Secret - Alamy

Marisa Luisa Paredes Bartolomé was born in Madrid on April 3 1946, the fourth child of a doorman whom the actress later claimed routinely mistreated her. She left school aged 11 to work, but entertained hopes of acting, in awe of the Teatro Español, two minutes’ walk from the family home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite an uncredited film debut in Police Calling 091 (1960), she struggled to persuade her father to let her pursue similar work until, aged 15, she briefly went on hunger strike. Her protest paid off: she debuted on stage later that year in José López Rubio’s farce Esta noche, tampoco at Madrid’s Teatro de la Comedia.

While in her teens, she was introduced to the Spanish polymath Fernando Fernán Gómez, three decades her senior, who became her first love and cast her in his much-admired melodrama Life Goes On (1965). She went on to establish herself through televised stage work: “I was lucky, because I don’t look Spanish. When television was cultured and broadcast theatre, I played out all the dramas of Chekhov, Dostoyevsky, Ibsen…”

Following her Almodóvarian successes, Marisa Paredes was often cast as grandes dames or divas: Sarah Bernhardt in the period drama Off Season (1992), a businesswoman in Raúl Ruiz’s Three Lives and Only One Death (1996), a snobby socialite in Roberto Benigni’s divisive Life Is Beautiful (1997). She moved into English-language period drama with Talk of Angels (1998) and Mexican cinema via Deep Crimson (1996) a​nd The Devil’s Backbone (2001).

Marisa Paredes with Pedro Almodóvar and another of his stalwarts, Rossy de Palma, 2015 - ARNAL

Between 2000 and 2003, she served as President of the Spanish Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, using her platform to criticise the centre-right Aznar government’s support for the Iraq war. She continued to combine acting with activism: earlier this year, she spoke at a pro-Palestinian rally and shot the yet-to-be-released road movie Emergency Exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon receiving an honorary Goya in 2018, she noted her profession “demands approaching with absolute rigour and seriousness. It requires dedication, courage, strength, not being defeated by discouragement.”

Marisa Paredes was briefly married to the writer-director Antonio Isasi-Isasmendi; she is survived by their daughter, the actress María Isasi, and by her partner of forty years, José María Prado, the former director of the Spanish National Film Library.

Marisa Paredes, born April 3 1946, died December 17 2024​