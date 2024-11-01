Mariska Hargitay Spices Up the Viral 'Pamela Pupkin' Halloween Workout Trend in Sexy Orange Leotard — Watch!

The actress posted a funny video of her performing the bit in public

Mariska Hargitay had some pep in her step on Halloween.

The Law & Order: SVU star, 60, joined in on the festivities by publicly performing a viral Halloween-themed exercise routine created by actor and comedian Laura Clery in 2020.

In the video shared on Oct. 31, the Emmy winner wears a sexy orange long-sleeve leotard, sheer tights and white sneakers as she energetically dances to the lyrics of “Pamela Pupkin's Halloween Workout.”

In true Olivia Benson style, Hargitay nailed some pretty badass moves in the tight outfit, including some squats and high kicks. She also did the robot dance and Thriller-inspired zombie choreography. She was accompanied by someone dressed in a banana suit in similar fashion to the original skit.

The bit showed Hargitay’s comedic side with her joyfully getting into the hilarious lyrics — plus her fans and her actor friends were equally ecstatic over the clip.

“I didn’t know I needed this. But I DID,” commented 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Brian Michael Smith.

Clery also found the video and praised Hargitay with an “amazing.”

Halloween is big in Hargitay’s household and she’s previously shared a glimpse of how she and her family like to celebrate the spooky fun.

She and her husband Peter Hermann, as well as their three kids — August, 17, Amaya, 12, and Andrew, 12 — have rocked family costumes inspired by famous characters like The Incredibles, the emotions of Inside Out and the icons of The Wizard of Oz.

