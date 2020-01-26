Maritime curlers help Manitoba win Canadian junior women's gold

Two Maritimers helped Team Manitoba win the Canadian junior women's curling championship on Sunday in Langley, B.C.

The team beat Alberta 8-3 in nine ends. Manitoba entered the gold-medal game with 10 straight wins.

P.E.I.'s Lauren Lenentine played lead and Nova Scotia's Karlee Burgess third on the team skipped by Mackenzie Zacharias.

Burgess, 21, became the first player to win three women's gold medals at the national event. She won with Nova Scotia teams in 2016 and 2018.

"It's pretty special," Burgess said in a media release. "I moved halfway across Canada to play with these girls and coming out with a win here is pretty exciting. I can't believe it actually.

"To be right here, right now, I can't say thank you enough to the girls I've curled with this year."

The team move on to represent Canada at the world juniors starting Feb.15 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

