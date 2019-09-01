Maritime Federation of Highland Games hosts event on P.E.I. for first time in a decade

For the first time in about a decade, the Maritime Federation of Highland Games hosted its heavy events on P.E.I. in Charlottetown.

It was not only for friendly competition but also to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.

"As an Islander I've had many run-ins with QEH and ... I see there's always a need and I just felt what better cause ... it's near and dear to a lot of Islanders' hearts," said Erin Quinn, one of the event's main organizers.

Upwards of 20 kilted athletes from all over the Maritimes gathered at the Charlottetown Event Grounds on Saturday to compete in traditional Scottish sporting events from the Braemar stone to the caber toss.

"I think P.E.I. is a pretty easy draw to get everybody out," said Quinn.

Quinn helped to put together the event and also competed.

She became interested in the sport about six years ago while in Fredericton.

"You love it the second you try it. If you're an athlete at heart you'll be sure to love it."

Of the seven female competitors in the field on Saturday, five are among the top 10 in Canada, said Quinn.

With a couple of new faces at the event, Quinn said she's hopeful the event will help grow the sport on the Island.

"It'd be nice if we can keep coming back year after year and add to our circuit. So fingers crossed."

