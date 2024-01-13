Maritime Museum’s woke bust berates Nelson and praises migrants

Nelson finds himself upstaged by a 'migrant goddess' in the exhibition - ALAMY/ALAMY

Lord Nelson is berated by a “migrant goddess” in a new National Maritime Museum display.

The naval hero’s exploits have been reinterpreted in an exhibit at the Greenwich attraction, where labels state that it is time for admirals to “move over” to make room for “unsung heroes of the sea”.

A statue of a “god-like protector of all migrants” has been placed next to a bust of Lord Nelson, and the invented deity berates the military leader in a new audio-visual display.

The interactive display states that the “bravery and resilience” of Nelson, who was killed during the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805, is also shared by others, including migrants who make sea crossings.

Audio spoken by the migrant goddess also disregards his “fancy medals and uniform” in recorded dialogue which plays when visitors press a button.

The Trafalgar Coat, worn by Admiral Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 - DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

It is part of a broader display which includes a “genderless” character remonstrating with a naval captain.

In the dialogue, Nelson’s bust-character haughtily states: “Is there anything more glorious than fighting for your country? England expects it.”

The statue of the migrant goddess, depicted as a black woman, counters: “Listen to me. You are not the only ones who have shown bravery and resilience at sea.

“Many people are forced to make treacherous journeys escaping war. As a protector of migrants I have no need for your fancy medals and uniform.

“My armour and lifejacket protect people from harm. I carry essential supplies and the precious memories and dreams of every person I protect. What can be more important than that?”

The Sea Deity at the National Maritime Museum by Eve Shepherd

The taxpayer-funded Maritime Museum is dedicated to Britain’s seafaring history, and an entire gallery is devoted to Horatio Nelson and Britain’s struggle against the French navy. The uniform he was shot in aboard HMS Victory at Trafalgar is one of many personal effects on display.

The new migrant goddess statue was made by artist Eve Shepherd in consultation with the charity Action for Refugees Lewisham, and its creation comes following the announcement of the Maritime Museum’s new strategy of “working with stakeholders” to offer more varied historical perspectives.

Story continues

The artwork is labelled “god-like protector of all migrants making dangerous sea crossings” and stands in a semicircle of busts depicting British historical figures, including Nelson, Pitt the Younger and Admiral Sir Charles Little, who was involved in the preparations for D-Day.

Genderless

A sign for the display states: “Move over admirals, captains and politicians! Some unsung heroes of the sea are joining you.”

One of three new artworks placed next to the busts of historical figures depicts a “genderless being born of the sea”, according to labelling, and this character argues with the bust of 19th century naval officer Captain Francis Liardet

The genderless creature created in consultation with the transgender children’s charity Mermaids UK states it is “neither male nor female, neither human nor fish”.

A third statue depicts a Girl Scout, and her dialogue consists of her explaining the contributions of women to recent British maritime history.

Historian Dr Zareer Masani has raised concerns about the intent of the new display, saying that the contrived opposition of a migrant goddess and the hero of Trafalgar was an “outrageous juxtaposition” and “clearly designed to provoke”.

Wokedom

He added that it was “yet another example of how wokedom is threatening our most respected cultural institutions”.

In 2020, in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, The Telegraph revealed that the museum discussed the possibility of tackling the “heroic status” of Horatio Nelson (1758-1805) whose victories ended any hope for Napoleon’s blockade of trade to Britain, and effectively secured British naval dominance power for a century.

Nelson, who lost his right eye and right arm while serving his country, was swept into debates about racism and slavery because of contested claims that he was an anti-abolitionist.

The museum has been contacted for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.