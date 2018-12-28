Maritime tradition of ice fishing starts early

An early winter wasn't on the top of the wish list for many New Brunswickers, but for ice fishermen it was a welcome surprise.

Travis Surette, who has set up a fishing tent in Shediac Bay, first went fishing there with his grandfather and said it's become a tradition.

Snow and cold temperatures, which started in October, created the perfect conditions for ice fishing, he said.

Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC More

"I'm from Ontario, but I was born and raised here," he said. "So I used to do this when I was a kid all the time, and every time I get home [for] Christmas, I'm lucky to have this ice, so I can go out and go fishing."

After a few cold snaps, the ice in the bay is frozen solid.

"There's pretty good ice," Surette said. "Some years I get here and it's a little iffy to walking out here, and then there's other years where it's just open waters."

Usually it's January before he feels comfortable heading out on the ice.

Jan. 1 is also the legal opening day.

Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC More

Joe Cormier has fished over the ice for the past 15 years.

He built his fishing shack with his father.

Cormier fishes for smelt, a small fish found in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and popular in New Brunswick.

He said his family loves to eat them.

"They're fresh, can't get them any fresher than that," said Cormier, who finds ice fishing relaxing.

"I'll be here all day, and tomorrow, and the day after."

Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC More

Story continues