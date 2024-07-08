Marjorie Taylor Greene Botches Basic American History In Most Humiliating Way

Conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tried to celebrate American history over the Independence Day weekend ― but got schooled by critics after she botched some basic details.

“The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger,” she wrote, then listed eight names and ages:

Thomas Jefferson: 33



Thomas Jefferson: 33

John Hancock: 39

James Madison: 25

Alexander Hamilton: 21

James Monroe: 18

Aaron Burr: 20

Paul Revere: 41

George… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2024

But as a community note tacked onto her message pointed out: “James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe, Aaron Burr, Paul Revere, and George Washington were not signers of the Declaration of Independence.”

In other words, Greene ― who once spoke at a white nationalist event ― got six of the eight wrong.

Critics gave her a history lesson on X:

I'm going to steal the Declaration of Independence just so I can personally show you who signed it. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 8, 2024

Thank you for this, Senator. And the final signature was applied by Ben Franklin, who was president at the time



Patriotic facts — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 7, 2024

How did you forget Johnny Appleseed, Paul Bunyan, and Ronald Reagan? — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) July 7, 2024

You're always on the wrong side of history 😒 pic.twitter.com/Uapxp4Udlf — Sandy (@sandiechill) July 6, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene works minutes away from the nation’s founding documents pic.twitter.com/OyLzV0JItp — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 8, 2024

Congresswoman — this bag of hammers is formally challenging you to a debate. Do you accept? pic.twitter.com/3OGfKsg6wO — Abraxsys (@Abraxsys) July 7, 2024

Marge continues to show us how much we need the Department of Education. pic.twitter.com/InxfedRQcs — James Fox 🦊 ☘🇺🇸 🇮🇪 (@jamesfox718) July 7, 2024

This is the greatest community note of all time. Make Stupidity Embarrassing Again. https://t.co/Bb2XmE5llT — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 7, 2024

FUN FACT: One of the signers was a literal dinosaur, and I have the picture to prove it. https://t.co/8Rdu41P2J8pic.twitter.com/ecKv80MBMd — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) July 8, 2024

She’s lucky to have been born an American citizen, because she’d fail the civics test that I, and other legal immigrants, have rightly had to pass to become one. https://t.co/CT5CB02nYx — Nate Sibley (@NateSibley) July 8, 2024

Not only did MTG list 6 people who didn't sign the Declaration of Independence, she conveniently left out that Nicolas Cage stole it. https://t.co/oOFa7AN6lI — The Takoma Torch🔥🐓 (@TakomaTorch) July 6, 2024

Put this in the Louvre. https://t.co/obJGRgedgG — Possessionista (@Possessionista) July 8, 2024