Marjorie Taylor Greene Botches Basic American History In Most Humiliating Way
Conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tried to celebrate American history over the Independence Day weekend ― but got schooled by critics after she botched some basic details.
“The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger,” she wrote, then listed eight names and ages:
Thomas Jefferson: 33
John Hancock: 39
James Madison: 25
Alexander Hamilton: 21
James Monroe: 18
Aaron Burr: 20
Paul Revere: 41
George…
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2024
But as a community note tacked onto her message pointed out: “James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe, Aaron Burr, Paul Revere, and George Washington were not signers of the Declaration of Independence.”
In other words, Greene ― who once spoke at a white nationalist event ― got six of the eight wrong.
Critics gave her a history lesson on X:
