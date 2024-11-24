Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls NPR 'Democrat Propaganda,' Threatens To Slash Its Funding

Kelby Vera
·2 min read
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) railed against National Public Radio while addressing her new role as overseer for the “Department of Government Efficiency” during an interview on Fox News this weekend.

The far-right rabble-rouser laid out part of her plan to slash government spending while appearing on “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she told host Maria Bartiromo how she believes “every single government department” is ripe with waste.

Promising to take a “deep dive” into government excess, Greene put NPR at the top of her list of what she thinks should be on the chopping block, saying, “We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda.”

Greene’s Republican colleagues first floated the idea of stripping NPR of federal funding after Uri Berliner, a former editor, published an essay accusing the public broadcasting organization of having an “absence of viewpoint diversity” and a strong liberal bias.

During a hearing led by the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s oversight subcommittee in May, Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) called NPR a “progressive propaganda purveyor” that should be forced to pay for its operations on its “own dime.”

NPR has said direct federal funding amounts to less than 1% of its total revenue and that most of its money comes from public donations and corporate sponsorships.

While a bill to cut NPR’s funding is currently in congressional limbo, an incoming Republican majority in both the House and Senate may put the threat to defund the organization back in play.

Earlier this week, Greene was appointed to supervise the newly minted “Department of Government Efficiency,” or DOGE, subcommittee. The unofficial federal agency is set to be spearheaded by Donald Trump acolytes Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Upon her appointment, Greene vowed to eliminate what she sees as a glut of government jobs.

“Our subcommittee’s work will expose people who need to be FIRED,” she told CNN on Thursday. “The bureaucrats who don’t do their job, fail audits like in the Pentagon, and don’t know where BILLIONS of dollars are going, will be getting a pink slip.”

