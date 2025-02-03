Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Disturbing’ Post About Reporter’s Foreign Accent Is Slammed

Conspiracy theory-peddling Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) drew criticism this weekend for a social media post about the foreign accent of a journalist ― who asked a question during a White House press briefing ― and her subsequent suggestion to “throw out all the foreign press.”

Greene on X, formerly Twitter, first praised the aggressive way in which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tackled French correspondent Sonia Dridi’s question about President Donald Trump’s response to the deadly plane crash in Washington, D.C.

Greene then wrote:

“How about that accent from that reporter? I think we need to throw out all the foreign press! American media first!”

.@PressSec is doing a wonderful job! Bringing sanity and common sense and throwing it in the faces of the nasty legacy media.



How about that accent from that reporter?



I think we need to throw out all the foreign press!



American media first! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/sWAqGZlvsP — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 31, 2025

Dridi shared Greene’s post on social media and noted: “Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks I should be thrown out of the press room because of my accent.”

« How about that accent from that reporter? »

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks I should be thrown out of the press room because of my 🇫🇷 accent. https://t.co/zFzjYp9zUB — Sonia Dridi (@Sonia_Dridi) February 1, 2025

While some commenters lapped up Greene’s comment, critics expressed solidarity with Dridi and accused the Georgia congresswoman of using divisive language.

All solidarity with @Sonia_Dridi in the face of such disturbing, unapologetic racism. Insanity. https://t.co/2eruMBjgmF — Mai El-Sadany (@maitelsadany) February 3, 2025

Sonia covered Egypt in the hottest years and I do not recall any MP or political figure to throw her out of an event coz she is foreigner ........ https://t.co/KUQMa6NrDM — Zeinobia 🎙️📷📓🍉 (@Zeinobia) February 2, 2025

Just can't believe you're so clueless. Making fun of an intl reporter because of an accent as they speak English (as second language). How's your French? Our (USA) reporters would get tossed out of govt press rooms in every country if you expelled one member of the foreign press https://t.co/HzU7mBbk2K — BarbarianNorthGate (@BarbarianNGate) February 1, 2025

"I think we need to throw out all the foreign press!"



MTG continues trying to out-crazy Trump.

... but worth following if this line will become a Republican thing now. https://t.co/2g1bc1tDCN — Pelle Geertsen (@pellechristy) February 2, 2025

