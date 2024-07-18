Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene? Trump ally says Democrats wanted to shoot ex-president

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused the Democrat party of “trying to murder Donald Trump” after the ex-president was shot.

The outspoken 50-year-old was quick to launch her conspiracy theory after her Republican ally was fired at in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday – with a bullet striking his ear.

Greene tweeted: “The Democrats are the party of paedophiles, murdering the innocent unborn, violence, and bloody, meaningless, endless wars.

“They want to lock up their political opponents, and terrorise innocent Americans who would tell the truth about it.

“The Democrat party is flat out evil, and yesterday they tried to murder President Trump.”

She added that the US faces a battle between “good and evil” in the run-up to November’s election, where Trump is expected to run against Democrat Joe Biden.

Greene also said the rival party “wanted this to happen” despite Mr Biden and other senior Democrats condemning the shooting.

The gunman has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. He was shot by a Secret Service sniper within seconds of firing at Trump.

It is not thought that Crooks had connections to the Democrat party. Instead, a former classmate said he was “definitely conservative” and that the motive remains a mystery.

Greene has faced calls to resign following her outburst but it is not the first time the congresswoman has courted controversy.

In February, she told Lord Cameron to “kiss my ass” after he urged US legislators to pass a bill including support for Ukraine.

But who is Greene and how did we get to this point?

Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has been the US representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district since 2021.

MTG, as she is known, has been the Republican representative since 2020 but has become known for her anti-semitic, white nationalist, and far-right views.

She has used her platform to popularise QAnon, that a ring of paedophiles was conspiring against Trump, and the linked Pizzagate conspiracy.

In a 2018 interview she suggested that the 9/11 attacks did not take place, referring to the "so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon".

Her views led her to be voted off House of Representative committees in 2021.

Greene has also advocated the US government's involvement in American mass shootings, the Clinton family's irrational killings, and other extreme theories.

As a congresswoman, she linked the Covid-19 safety measures to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust. She also compared the Democratic Party to Nazis, later retracting her remarks.

Greene supported Russian propaganda and lauded president Vladimir Putin during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

As a member of the Sedition Caucus (a group of Republican lawmakers who unsuccessfully challenged votes cast for Joe Biden in the 2021 United States Electoral College vote count despite the fact that federal agencies and courts monitoring the election found no evidence of electoral fraud), she called for the results of the 2020 US presidential election in Georgia to be declared invalid.

She was re-elected in 2022 to her position with 65 per cent of the vote.

As well as Lord Cameron, she has also rubbed against Dr Dre – the legendary hip hop producer – who asked her to stop using his music in promotional videos.

Dre said: “I don’t licence my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.”

At a personal level, Greene is a mother of three and divorced her former husband, Perry Greene, after 27 years in 2022.