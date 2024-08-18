Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Planned Parenthood for offering free vasectomies and abortions near DNC

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an anti-abortion advocate, has slammed Planned Parenthood Great Rivers for offering free vasectomies and medication abortions close to the Democratic National Convention.

Blocks away from the convention site in Chicago, Illinois, the Planned Parenthood Great Rivers mobile unit, a fully functioning mobile health center, will offer a limited number of people free medical services from August 19 until August 20.

“Planned Parenthood is going to provide free vasectomies and abortions at the Democrat National Convention this upcoming week,” Greene wrote on X. “It’s hard to even comprehend and it’s truly heartbreaking.”

She added: “Being a mother is the most precious gift, choose life.”

Greene does not believe in abortion and has supported multiple pieces of legislation that restrict abortion access.

She has an A+ rating from the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group.

The purpose of the mobile health unit – which is offering free medication abortions, vasectomies and emergency contraceptives – is to demonstrate that basic health care should be accessible, according to Planned Parenthood Great Rivers.

The organization is deliberately choosing to offer free services to those who sign up in order to expand vasectomy, contraception or abortion access to people visiting the area who may not have the same luxury in their home state.

“Having the mobile clinic at the DNC is another way Planned Parenthood constantly works to expand services for Illinois residents and to address the influx of patients to Illinois as surrounding states continue to enact severe restrictions on reproductive care, including extreme abortion bans,” a statement from Planned Parenthood Great Rivers said.

Abortion access is a key issue for many voters in this election cycle. At least 13 states have passed extremely restrictive laws that bar the procedure in nearly all forms. At least 15 other states have passed legislation that restricts it in some form.

Democrats have grasped the issue of abortion, with Vice President Kamala Harris making reproductive freedoms a cornerstone of her campaign.

The Planned Parenthood Great Rivers mobile unit has already seen a massive interest since it was announced, confirming on its Facebook page on Saturday that all medication abortion and vasectomy appointments were now filled.

Similar mobile units have been used in Illinois, Missouri and New York for medical services like vasectomies. As the procedure becomes more popular, Planned Parenthood has turned to its mobile health clinic to support the influx of patients.

Patients who have signed up for appointments during the DNC will be seen by the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers.