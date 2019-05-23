Mark Your Calendars, Because Taco Bell Is Giving out Free Doritos Locos Tacos in June

From Cosmopolitan

Taco Bell is giving out FREE tacos on Tuesday, June 18, and, nope, there's no catch. The beloved Tex-Mex chain is just that wonderful! As part of their "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, T-Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos will be available at all U.S. chains for $0.00 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. that day.



"While one G.O.A.T. didn’t make it to this year’s NBA Finals (sry King James), another G.O.A.T. did: the Doritos Locos Taco," a rep for Taco Bell wrote in a statement: "Making its fourth NBA Finals appearance, Taco Bell is bringing back its 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' promotion for the 2019 Finals."

It's basically the same concept as the brand's MLB partnership promo "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco." However, instead of scoring the freebie when a baseball players steals a base, you get one if an NBA team wins on the road anytime between tipoff May 30 and June 16. So even if you're not a sports fan, you're gonna wanna tune in.

"We're excited to partner with the league for the NBA Finals once again, allowing sports and taco fans nationwide to unite over one thing-rooting for tacos," global chief brand officer Marisa Thalberg said. "Regardless of which two teams make it to the Finals, we look forward to giving all fans, no matter the jersey they prefer to wear, the chance to win with everyone’s G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Tacos), the Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco."











I know some people are invested in who wins the finals, but to be honest, I'm too focused on the tacos.

