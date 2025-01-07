Mark Carney considers running to be Canada’s prime minister

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, is considering a run to succeed Justin Trudeau and become the prime minister of Canada.

Mr Trudeau announced on Monday he would step down after nine years in power, bowing to pressure from inside his party.

He said he would stay on as prime minister and head of the Liberals until a new leader was chosen to take the party into the next election, which must be held by late October this year.

Mr Carney, who is currently chairman of Brookfield Asset Management and has been a long-time adviser to Mr Trudeau’s government, said he was mulling entering the race for leadership of the party.

“I’ll be considering this decision closely with my family over the coming days,” he said in a statement, adding that he felt “encouraged and honoured” by the support he was already garnering from Liberals across Canada.

Mr Carney, who is also chairman of the board of Bloomberg and UN special envoy for climate action and finance, previously served as governor of the Canadian central bank from 2008 to 2013 and of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020.

He was branded the “architect of Project Fear” by Brexit-backers after he warned of the economic impacts of leaving the EU.

The Canadian said he had been vindicated after his doom-laden predictions of higher prices, a weaker pound and slower growth.

“There’s no joy in saying: well, ‘we told you so’ because people are having to live with that reality,” he told The Telegraph in 2023.

The 59-year-old is highly thought of by Mr Trudeau, who had sought to appoint him to his cabinet.

In a post on X, Mr Carney thanked the outgoing prime minister for his leadership and sacrifices, adding: “Wishing you the best for your next chapters.”

Support for Mr Trudeau had waned in recent months amid the cost of living crisis and looming trade war with Donald Trump’s administration.

The US president-elect has vowed to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports, which could devastate the Canadian economy.

Mr Trudeau’s fate was sealed by the surprise departure of his finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland last month, who clashed with the prime minister over his response to Mr Trump’s proposed tariffs.

Mr Carney reportedly turned down an offer by Mr Trudeau to replace her. Ms Freeland, a former Financial Times journalist, is thought to be a front-runner to replace Mr Trudeau now.

Mr Trump reacted to Mr Trudeau’s resignation by reiterating his proposal for Canada to merge with its southern neighbour.

“Together, what a great nation it would be!!!” he wrote on social media.

The outgoing Canadian prime minister said the Liberal leadership race would be a “robust, nationwide competitive process”.

Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre has dismissed Mr Carney as a continuity candidate, painting him as Trudeau 2.0 - Blair Gable

When Mr Trudeau won the Liberal leadership in April 2013, the contest lasted five months, while in 2006 it lasted almost eight months.

Those tipped to run for leader include Francois-Philippe Champagne, the innovation minister, Anita Anand, the transport minister, Melanie Joly, the foreign minister, as well as Ms Freeland and Mr Carney.

Tradition dictates that Mr Carney would need to secure a seat in parliament to take office if he won the party leadership.

Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative party leader who has consistently led the Liberal party in the polls by 20 points, has dismissed Mr Carney as a continuity candidate, painting him as Trudeau 2.0.

He has labelled the former central banker “carbon tax Carney” in a reference to Mr Trudeau’s controversial carbon levy.

Some Liberal politicians have voiced their frustration with Mr Carney’s indecision over formally entering politics.

After Mr Carney gave a closed-door presentation to Liberal MPs during a retreat last autumn in Nanaimo, BC, Canada’s Global News reported that Mississauga MP Iqra Khalid criticised Mr Carney for two years of “gaslighting” Liberals and flirting through the media about a political future.

Ms Khalid allegedly received applause from her Liberal colleagues, while some MPs in the room later described the presentation as underwhelming and “boring”.

Andre Lamoureux, political analyst of the University of Quebec in Montreal, said any incoming leader would be unlikely to rouse enthusiasm around the party. “It’s a lost cause,” he said.

Mr Carney received a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Harvard University in 1988 before earning a master’s degree and doctorate in Economics from Oxford University in 1993 and 1995 respectively.

After a 13-year career at Goldman Sachs, Mr Carney was appointed deputy governor of the Bank of Canada in 2003, leaving a year later to become senior associate deputy minister of finance in the Canadian government.

He would later return to the Bank of Canada to take the helm in the wake of the financial crash.

Mr Carney served seven years as governor of the Bank of England before becoming chair of Canadian alternative asset manager, Brookfield, which has close to $1 trillion in assets under management.