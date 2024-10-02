Mark Consuelos Celebrates 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 54th Birthday: 'So Glad You Were Born'

In honor of the occasion, the talk show host was also surprised with Carvel's signature ice cream cake on the Oct. 2 episode of 'Live with Kelly and Mark'

Roy Rochlin/Getty Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend "Live with Kelly and Mark" at PaleyFest NY 2023 at The Paley Museum on October 11, 2023 in New York City.

Mark Consuelos is showering his wife Kelly Ripa with love on her 54th birthday.

On Oct. 2, the Riverdale alum, 53, shared a sweet message for Ripa in honor of her big day alongside a montage of photos of the talk show host over the years, which was set to Madonna’s “I’m Addicted”.

“Happy Birthday Sexy! I’m so glad you were born,” he wrote. “What a beautiful sprint around the sun. The best is yet to come.”

He jokingly added: “P.S. I promise not to snore so much this year.”

Related: Kelly Ripa Chides Mark Consuelos for Taking Son to Hooters on a 'Playdate' and Coming Back 'Reeking of Cigarette Smoke'

Photos included a throwback of when Ripa when she was younger as well as the actress with their daughter Lola, and more recent experiences like her having fun with Madonna. He also shared photos of the couple on date nights, strolling down the street and at the beach.

In addition to Consuelos’ social media tribute, the pair also celebrated the occasion on their show Live with Kelly and Mark with Carvel’s signature ice cream cake, which is a tradition for the star.

“No birthday would be complete without your favorite annual Fudgie the Whale from Caravel,” Consuelos said as he presented the treat to her on air.

“Thank you, Carvel! Thank you for inventing Fudgie the Whale, which is the only reason I agree to turn older every year,” Ripa shared in response.

Related: Mark Consuelos Jokes About Competing with Jimmy Fallon For PEOPLE’s Sexiest Daytime Talk Show Host

ABC Kelly Ripa celebrates her 54th birthday with a fudgey whale cake

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

“This is so nice,” she added. “Thank you all for making my birthday so special. Happy birthday to all of you, my fellow Libras!”

This is the second time in a row the couple, who, in addition to daughter, Lola, 22, share sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, celebrated Ripa’s birthday together on air after the Riverdale star joined the broadcast.

Last year, the actor surprised his wife of 28 years with the same classic cake, and let her know that he was “so glad” that she was born as she had “changed my life tremendously.”

“What would I be doing if you were not around?” he further teased. “I’d be sad and lonely, probably in a monastery.”

“Yes, you always wanted to be living in a monastery,” Ripa said with a laugh at the time.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.