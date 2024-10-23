Mark Cuban Flags 'Revolting' Trump Comment That 'Truly Pisses Me Off'

Billionaire Mark Cuban expressed disgust at Donald Trump on Tuesday night after the former president said he’d refuse to pay the business that managed his audiovisuals at a Friday night rally because his microphone cut out.

“This truly pisses me off. For him to not pay or even to threaten not to pay a hard working audio engineer, or anyone who did the job they were asked to do, is revolting to me,” the “Shark Tank” investor posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“You can make all the excuses you want, but it doesn’t change the fact that he has a long, long history of doing this, and no matter how much money he has, he will take advantage of hard working Americans.”

In a separate post, Cuban wrote, “How any business person or working American can vote for someone who would call out a vendor and say he wont pay him for having a problem, when he has no idea how it was caused, is horrific.”

“THIS is who Donald Trump is. He could care less about hardworking Americans and Small Business,” he added.

While Trump was speaking to supporters in Detroit on Friday, his microphone cut out for 17 minutes, leaving the GOP presidential nominee pacing the stage.

When the issue was resolved, Trump told the crowd, “I won’t pay the bill for this stupid company that rented us this crap.”

“If it goes out again, I’ll sue the ass off that company,” he added. “We’re gonna sue ’em!”

Cuban, a self-described independent who initially supported Trump’s 2016 campaign, has been stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the White House.

He has spoken repeatedly about the character flaws that led him to change his mind about Trump. He’s criticized Trump’s elitist attitude towards everyday Americans, Trump’s failure to articulate himself on his positions and his lack of policy knowledge. On the other hand, Cuban has lauded the Democratic nominee as “strong, smart and measured” — “everything her opponent is not and will never be.”

