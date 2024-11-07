Mark Duplass Shares Why He Rarely Flies First Class: 'Showing My Children What Our Values Are'

The actor is dad to daughters Ora, 16, and Molly, 12, whom he shares with wife Katie Aselton

Justin Bettman/818155/Getty Mark Duplass and his family.

Mark Duplass wants to make sure he's instilling strong values in his girls.

Appearing on the SiriusXM radio series This Life of Mine with James Corden, the actor, 47, spoke with the former The Late Late Show host, 46, about why he chooses not to fly first class when he's traveling with his family.

Duplass, who is dad to daughters Ora, 16, and Molly, 12, whom he shares with wife Katie Aselton, explains that he wants his kids to know that there are more charitable ways to spend one's money than on a reclining seat for a five-hour flight.

"When I'm paying for this and when I'm showing my children what our values are, I just show them," Duplass says.

"I say, look, we can fly to New York for $500 or we can fly for $2,500 in first class. Is that $2,000 for each of us for a collective $8,000 on this five-hour flight worth it, or should we take that and should we move these foster children into their new home and pay for all their furniture," he continues, adding that it's "a little manipulative, I admit, but I want my kids to be thinking that way."

However, The Morning Show actor levels with Corden, going on to say that he's not "Mr. Perfect or Mr. Generous" and doesn't donate everything.

"I'm not giving away everything I make. I still have a stockpile of cash, and I'm saving that for a rainy day, and the rainy day has come in our business, where they're not making the kinds of TV shows that I value anymore, and they're not making the kinds of independent films that I value anymore," Duplass says.

"So I pay for a lot of my own things. And that to me has been a huge benefit to my creative life to kind of, it's allowed me to kind of be my own studio in a certain way."

According to Asleton, she and Duplass met in 2001 at a New Year's Eve party when she was 23 years old. The two have been together since, getting married in August 2006.

The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in August. In honor of the occasion, the Togetherness star dedicated a sweet Instagram post to his wife. "This is my best friend Katie," he captioned a photo of them standing on rocks by the water. "We did a bunch of small, silly things together yesterday and I genuinely had one of the best days of my life."

"We have been together for over 22 years. We got married 18 years ago today. And even though we work hard on our relationship and all that stuff, I also think we are really, really lucky to have found each other when we did," Duplass continued, adding, "Man. I’m just so lucky to have her."

