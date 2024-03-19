Mark Levin Gets Schooled On Why GOP Billionaires Will Not Help Trump

Fox News pundit Mark Levin learned a valuable lesson on Monday after users of X, formerly Twitter, explained exactly why no billionaires have come to Donald Trump’s financial aid.

The former president admitted on Monday that raising the $464 million needed to appeal his civil fraud conviction is “a practical impossibility.”

Trump was convicted of civil fraud last month for falsifying Trump Organization business records for years. He was ordered by a New York State Court to pay $355 million ― the amount gained from the fraud, plus interest.

On Monday, Levin asked his followers on social media why “no Republican multi-billionaires” are “offering to lend President Trump the funds to file his appeal in the outrageous case in NY state?”

He wondered if “none of them liquid enough to help or join with others to help?” before declaring, “This is an outrage.”

Why are there no Republican multi-billionaires offering to lend President Trump the funds to file his appeal in the outrageous case in NY state? Are none of them liquid enough to help or join with others to help? This is an outrage. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 18, 2024

Levin’s question suggested that even though he makes his living doing cable news, he hadn’t actually been following the news. Still, X users were happy to fill in the blanks and explain exactly why no GOP fat cats have made an effort to help Trump.

Why can't the billionaire help himself? https://t.co/SwTy4JvOtY — Diane Bernaerts 🇧🇪🇺🇦 🌊🌊🌊 (@DianeBernaerts) March 18, 2024

Because they won’t get their money back, Mark. https://t.co/Hcm8vJ4XfDpic.twitter.com/f84nSZ3uuU — DeSantis Appreciation Society (@KickboxerEsq) March 18, 2024

He had $250M. Where’d it go? https://t.co/9EV97Obndc — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) March 18, 2024

Maybe because Trump is a terrible credit risk who someday soon will probably spend the rest of his life in prison? https://t.co/quUcqX6gzk — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 18, 2024

Why can’t you, as a Renfield-esque deranged Trump sycophant, pause for a moment and wonder why a man who claims HE is a multi-billionaire who UNDERVALUED all his assets can’t come up with $ himself and constantly begs his brain dead cult members for money? https://t.co/P5FVARBviY — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 18, 2024

I bet if Mark donated everything he has, lots of his followers would do the same, and that bond would get paid faster than you could cross a Rubicon twice. https://t.co/7WaTzW0KdC — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) March 18, 2024

I think it’s an outrage for you to expect others to pony up for Trump.



Why should they?



He’s a billionaire, right? https://t.co/jsveokmXmH — Marybeth in Florida 🇺🇸🐊 (@marybeth5025) March 18, 2024

There’s no question Trump is being treated unfairly but when you treat allies like shit mocking your fantastic Governor, calling your former cabinet member a “birdbrain” and otherwise telling people “you will support me no matter what, deal with it” why would anyone go out on a… https://t.co/EPnTu9Ioag — T-Dog (@MrNOVApolitico) March 18, 2024

We have but a dash time on this spinning rock—a speck of dust amongst the stars—to try to shape a better future and a more justice, fair world and this guy chose to tweet this! https://t.co/yCSo1UyBCh — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) March 18, 2024

But one person did attempt to follow Levin’s suggestion and cued up a Sarah MacLachlan song for a cheeky fundraising video for the former president.

Story continues

Please help this billionaire before it’s too late. https://t.co/WdYv8sgFaIpic.twitter.com/fUiKZitpTx — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 18, 2024

