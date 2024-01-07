Mark Mitchell scores career-high 23 points as No. 14 Duke knocks off Notre Dame 67-59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 19 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, and No. 14 Duke pulled away from Notre Dame for a 67-59 victory on Saturday.

The 6-foot-9 Mitchell also grabbed 14 rebounds, continuing his midseason surge. The sophomore forward scored 21 points in an 86-66 win against Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Duke (11-3, 2-1 ACC) earned its sixth consecutive victory. Jeremy Roach went 9 for 9 at the free-throw line and scored 18 points for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain finished with 11 points.

Freshman guard Markus Burton led Notre Dame with 18 points. Braeden Shrewsberry made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

The Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3) led 24-15 with 7:06 left in the first half. But the Blue Devils responded with a 14-3 run for a 29-27 lead at the break.

Mitchell then took over, scoring Duke's first 14 points in the second half. Notre Dame closed to 57-55 on Tae Davis' layup with about three minutes left, but Kyle Filipowski responded with a layup for Duke and Mitchell scored on a putback.

Mitchell was 8 for 12 from the field and 2 for 2 from 3-point range. He was 1 for 22 from beyond the arc coming into the game.

Mitchell helped pick up the slack for a shaky performance by the 7-foot Filipowski, who finished with seven points on 2-for-12 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils committed nine of their 11 turnovers in the first half. They outscored the Irish 18-5 in points off turnovers. They also went 17 for 21 at the line, compared to 8 for 16 for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame: Kebba Njie gave the Irish a lift with nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.

UP NEXT

Duke: Visits Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Blue Devils play the Panthers twice in their next three games.

Notre Dame: Visits Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

